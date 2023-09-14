IND vs BAN: 'The responsibility does not lie on my shoulder...,' Shakib urges Bangladesh to pull up socks

Bangladesh is out of the race for a spot in the Asia Cup final, but captain Shakib Al Hasan feels they can still end the tournament on high. Hit by an array of injuries to senior players and a few match winners, Bangladesh had limited resources to turn fortunes and stay ahead of the cricketing giants. But as fate would have, they fell shy, failing to convert their chances into wins during the Super Four stage.

Speaking to the media ahead of Bangladesh's final match in this six-team tournament, Shakib said he alone is not responsible for the team finding results, as everyone playing at this level knows their roles and must play accordingly if Bangladesh is to stand tall.

He added the focus remains on the collective team effort as Bangladesh will aim to upset India and head into the dress rehearsal - the home three-match New Zealand ODIs, with their heads high.

"Look, the responsibility does not lie on my shoulder because everyone has some kind of responsibility," Shakib said.

"I am sure everyone will work to fulfil his part, and if everyone can contribute only then we have a good chance to do well, and if we can add all the individual performance together only at that point we can do well. They haven't contributed that much, and they know that. They are trying to do that," the veteran all-rounder added.

Upon being asked if there is something the Bangladesh team is looking forward to against India despite this game being a dead rubber, Shakib said,

"Yes, there are things to gain. If we can win the last match before returning to the country, it would be a good thing. We don't want anything else from the match, just the win will do."

Not all is over for Bangladesh

Having a talented pool of youngsters, the Bangladesh Team was happy to give chances to some budding youngsters during this Asia Cup. While the absence of seasoned campaigners like Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim didn't leave them much of an experienced XI to go ahead with, the presence of emerging stars would keep them alive in the contest against India.

Following this, Bangladesh will host New Zealand before flying to India for the mega event, where they open their campaign against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamsala.