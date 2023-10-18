IND vs BAN live streaming APP for free: How to watch India vs Bangladesh live streaming for free on mobile APP
IND vs BAN live streaming APP for free: The two arch-rivals, India and Bangladesh are all set to clash in their first match of the 2023 World Cup tournament on Thursday (Oct 19). Check how you can watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh for free on your mobile app.
IND vs BAN live streaming APP for free: India and Bangladesh are all set to clash on Thursday (Oct 19) in the 17th match of the ICC World Cup 2023. The match will begin at 2:00 pm IST and will be held at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The 13th edition of the cricket tournament began on October 5 and India made a victorious entry.
After a comfortable and historic victory against Pakistan, fans have huge expectations from the Men in Blue. Captain Rohit Sharma created history not only in this series but also broke several records. Sharma scored the most number of hundreds in the history of the World Cup and all broke the record for most international sixes. The Rohit Sharma-led side has no injury concerns going into this game and is likely to field the same playing eleven that beat Pakistan by seven wickets.
On the other hand, Bangladesh began the tournament with a win against Afghanistan but the team lost their two recent games against England and New Zealand. As per reports, team captain Shakib Al Hasan is suffering a minor quad injury but is likely to recover before the crucial game against India.
IND vs BAN free live-streaming app: App to watch free live streaming of India vs Bangladesh
Fans can live-stream the India vs Bangladesh match on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free. The Disney Star is the official broadcaster of World Cup 2023 both on TV and digital, and announced that they will stream the cricket tournament for free on mobile devices via their Disney+ Hotstar app.
IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the World Cup 2023 India vs Bangladesh match?
The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.
IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: How to watch India vs Bangladesh match free live-stream?
The India vs Bangladesh match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Here are all the live-streaming details of Thursday’s match here:
Check how to watch IND vs BAN live-streaming for free in your country
India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar
Pakistan- PTV Sports
Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports
US and Canada- ESPN+
UK- Sky Sports and My5
New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go
IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: India vs Bangladesh live-streaming details
IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: When is India vs Bangladesh match to be played?- Date
The India vs Bangladesh match will be played on Thursday, October 19.
IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs Bangladesh match will be played?- Time
The India vs Bangladesh match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.
IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs Bangladesh match be played?- Venue
The India vs Bangladesh match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: India vs Bangladesh probable playing XI
India:
Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Bangladesh:
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
(With inputs from agencies)
