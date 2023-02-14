IND vs AUS: 'Yoga helped me improve my concentration': Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of his 100th Test

On Friday when Cheteshwar Pujara will take the field against Australia in the second Test of the series, he would join an elite list of great cricketers with 100 Tests or more to their name. Pujara, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2008 in Bengaluru, will be completing his 100th Test in Delhi against the same opposition. Known for his patience, concentration, defensive technique and his love for batting, Pujara in his recent interaction with ESPNcricinfo spoke on how yoga helped him with improve his concentration, and how he feels about playing his 100th Test, and what are his motives going forward.

Been the difference-maker in crucial series like the Border-Gavaskar one in the past, Pujara knows what is at stake this time despite India leading the four-match series 1-0. Meanwhile, talking about his landmark 100th Test moment, Pujara said he is happy to make his passion his profession, and that he never dreamt of anything else other than this. Adding that irrespective of levels – be it for club or country, he is always competitive and most importantly he hates losing.

“It's the love for the game. My passion has become my profession. I never dreamt of doing anything else apart from playing cricket. I don't need any kind of motivation to do well. And it's not just about international cricket. If you look at my performances in games at whatever level - club, state, county, country - no one can question my commitment. I hate losing,” says Pujara.

Speaking about how yoga has helped him improve his concentration over the years, Pujara said, “Yoga has helped me immensely in the last several years, and I've been doing it regularly. That has also helped me improve my concentration. For me, when I'm batting out there in the middle, I try and keep my mind blank, I try and just focus on what I have to do. And to do that you need to also forget what the bowler will do, because in cricket you have to be in the present, you have to look at the ball and let your instinct follow,” Pujara added.

There in the team to deliver in the toughest of conditions, like how he had done in the past, Pujara remains focused on putting his best foot forward in his 100th Test in Delhi.

“Yes, it will be my 100th Test match, but you still have a job to do for the team and you focus on that a bit more. It is similar to batting: when you reach the hundred, you start again. Sometimes you want to score a double-hundred. Here it is not like that - you can't reach 200 Test matches. But you move on to the next target,” said Pujara.