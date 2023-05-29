IND vs AUS WTC 2023: 9 days to go, How to watch World Test Championship Final live in your country

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Australia and India have finalised their squads for the upcoming and most-awaited ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval, London, from June 7 to June 11, 2023. Both teams submitted their 15-player final squads to the ICC on Sunday, May 28. Josh Hazlewood is among the 15 Australian players finalised to play against India. However, some reports suggest Michael Neser may replace Hazlewood. ICC's technical committee will approve any further changes in the team squad due to an injury or other reasons. Furthermore, Mitchell Marsh and Matt Renshaw are the standby players from Australia. The final team includes Josh Inglis and Nathan Lyon's understudy Todd Murphy.

Meanwhile, India has made no changes to their final squad. However, KL Rahul has withdrawn due to an injury. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, and Suryakumar Yadav are the standby players for India. The powerful squads of both teams will make the upcoming 5-day final more thrilling.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia. IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Squads Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav IND vs AUS WTC Final Live Streaming Details Star Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the World Test Championship final in India. All the Star Sports channels will live telecast India vs Australia WTC final 2023. In Australia, Fox Sports will broadcast the final match from June 7 to June 11.