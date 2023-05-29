IND vs AUS WTC 2023: 9 days to go, How to watch World Test Championship Final live in your country
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Australia and India have finalised their squads for the upcoming and most-awaited ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval, London, from June 7 to June 11, 2023. Both teams submitted their 15-player final squads to the ICC on Sunday, May 28. Josh Hazlewood is among the 15 Australian players finalised to play against India. However, some reports suggest Michael Neser may replace Hazlewood. ICC's technical committee will approve any further changes in the team squad due to an injury or other reasons. Furthermore, Mitchell Marsh and Matt Renshaw are the standby players from Australia. The final team includes Josh Inglis and Nathan Lyon's understudy Todd Murphy.
Meanwhile, India has made no changes to their final squad. However, KL Rahul has withdrawn due to an injury. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, and Suryakumar Yadav are the standby players for India. The powerful squads of both teams will make the upcoming 5-day final more thrilling.
Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia.
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Squads
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)
Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav
IND vs AUS WTC Final Live Streaming Details
Star Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the World Test Championship final in India. All the Star Sports channels will live telecast India vs Australia WTC final 2023. In Australia, Fox Sports will broadcast the final match from June 7 to June 11.
Here is the list of all the TV broadcasters and digital streaming platforms which will telecast the WTC 2023 final.
|Territory
|TV Broadcaster
|Digital Streaming
|Clip Rights
|India
|Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 HD
Star Sports 1 Hindi
Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Star Sports 1 Telugu
Star Sports 1 Kannada
|Disney+Hotstar
|Facebook & ICC website/app
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbitholebd
|Facebook & ICC website/app
|Afghanistan
|RTA Sport
|Rtssport.live
|Facebook & ICC website/app
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports
|skysportnow
|Spark & Facebook & ICC website/app
|Sub Saharan Africa
|Supersport
|DStv
|Supersport, Facebook & ICC website/app
|UK & ROI
|SKY Sports Cricket
|Sky Go & Now
|SKY, BBC & Facebook & ICC website/app
|USA
|Willow
|Hotstar, ESPN+
|Hotstar, ESPN+ ESPN CricInfo & Facebook & ICC website/app
|Canada
|Willow
|Hotstar
|Hotstar, Facebook & ICC website/app
|Singapore
|Hotstar
|Hotstar & Facebook & ICC website/app
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo, ICC.tv
|Kayo & Facebook & ICC website/app
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports
|Flow Sports
|Facebook & ICC website/app
|Fiji
Papua New Guinea
Solomons
Samoa
Cook Islands
Vanuatu
American Samoa
Kiribati
Tuvalu
Niue
Tokelau
Tahiti
New Caledonia
French Polynesia
Wallis and Futuna
Tonga and Nauru
|TVWAN, TVWAN Action (Digicel)
|Facebook & ICC website/app
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|Facebook & ICC website/app
|Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives
|Star Sports 1
|Yupp TV
|Facebook & ICC website/app
|UAE
|Etisalat - CricLife
|Switch TV
|Facebook & ICC website/app
|Rest Of the World
|ICC.tv
|Facebook & ICC website/app
|Radio
|Radio Broadcaster
|UK & ROI
|BBC
|India
|All India Radio
|New Zealand
|NZME Radio
|UAE
|TALK FM 100.3
|Australia
|Australian Broadcasting Corporation
