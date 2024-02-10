IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final Live: How to watch live streaming of India vs Australia U19 final on mobile, TV

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: India and Australia will square off for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup trophy on February 11. The match is slated for 1:30 pm IST at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa. Both sides will be coming into the final with a winning streak from the past four matches.

Uday Saharan’s side is one victory away from emulating the U19 World Cup-winning teams of Mohammed Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand, Prithvi Shaw, and Yash Dhull.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match here:

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: When is India vs Australia U19 final match?- Date

The India vs Australia U19 final match will take place on February 11, Sunday.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: When will India vs Australia U19 final match start?- Time

The India vs Australia U19 final match will start at 1:30 pm IST.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Where will India vs Australia U19 match take place?- Venue

The India vs Australia U19 match will take place at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: How to watch the live-streaming of India vs Australia U19 match?

The live-streaming of India vs Australia U19 final match can be watched at Dinsey+ Hostar.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Australia U19 match?

The live telecast of India vs Australia U19 final match can be watched on Star Sports channel.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Predicted playing XI

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Priyanshu Moliya, Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan (C), Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Rao (WK), Innesh Mahajan (WK), Aradhya Shukla, Dhanush Gowda, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.

Australia U19: Harjas Singh, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen (C), Ollie Peake, Sam Konstas, Aidan O’ Connor, Tom Campbell, Lachlan Aitken (WK), Ryan Hicks (WK), Callum Vidler, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Rafael Macmillan, Tom Straker.