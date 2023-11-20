IND vs AUS T20I Series Live Streaming: How to watch Australia tour of India 2023 LIVE for FREE

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: After dominating India in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, Australia will clash with India in a five-match T20I series as a part of Australia's tour of India 2023.

The Men in Blue have faced Australia multiple times in 2023. The two teams locked horns at the World Test Championship 2023 final, where Australia defeated India by 209 runs. Then, they met in September for the ODI series of Australia tour of India 2023, where India won by 2-1. Later, they clashed in the World Cup 2023 league stage match and final.

The T20I series between India and Australia will begin on Thursday (Nov 23) and end on Sunday (Dec 3).

What is India's squad for IND vs AUS T20I series 2023?

While Australia has already released their squad for the T20I series of Australia tour of India, India is yet to release the final names.

However, India's predicted squad for the India vs Australia T20I series is as follows.

India's Predicted Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav & Ravindra Jadeja

Hardik Pandya's presence in the squad is unpredictable, as he suffered an injury during the ICC World Cup 2023.

What is Australia's squad for IND vs AUS T20I series 2023?

Here's Australia's final squad for the India vs Australia T20I series:

Australia Squad: Mattew Wade (C), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner & Adam Zampa

What is the schedule for IND vs AUS T20I series in Nov-Dec 2023?

Here's the schedule for the India vs Australia T20I series:

Thursday (Nov 23), IND vs AUS 1st T20I, Vishakhapatnam, 7 pm IST

Sunday (Nov 26), IND vs AUS 2nd T20I, Thiruvananthapuram, 7 pm IST

Tuesday (Nov 28), IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, Guwahati, 7 pm IST

Friday (Dec 1), IND vs AUS 4th T20I, Raipur, 7 pm IST

Sunday (Dec 3), IND vs AUS 5th T20I, Bengaluru, 7 pm IST

How to watch IND vs AUS T20I series LIVE for FREE in India?

JioCinema will broadcast the India vs Australia T20I series 2023 live for free in India. You can also watch the series on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex.

