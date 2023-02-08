IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins hints at playing debutant Todd Murphy, keeps mum on final XI ahead of Nagpur Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday, Friday 8th hinted that off-spinner Todd Murphy could be making his Test debut against India in Nagpur. Speaking from the team hotel on the eve of the first Border-Gavaskar Test, Cummins said several factors will come into play while deciding the best XI. Two days before the start of the marquee series, the pitch at the VCA stadium was watered but in selective patches - while the curators watered the middle of the surface and areas outside the right-handers' off stump at one end, they left it dry on good lengths outside the left-handers' off stump on the other ends. Pat said the team management hasn't talked about that in particular yet but feels it could still play a role in finalising the XI.

"I think it is a factor over here. With so much traffic from the right-handers bowling, at times there is a bit more out there for the left-handers. The Indian line-up is going to be packed full of right-handers, so I think it plays a small factor," Pat said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Speaking highly of uncapped Todd Murphy, who by now was behind Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson in regards to playing as a second fiddle to Nathan Lyon, has emerged as a front-runner to play as the fourth bowler. Cummins feels with too much to offer for the off-spinners against the right-handers, keeping in mind India's expected XI too, both Murphy and Lyon could come in handy for the visitors.

"I think he'd be as prepared as he could be. He's been bowling beautifully in the nets over here. He's started really well for Victoria in first-class cricket. If he got the nod, he's got Nathan Lyon down the other end that he can work with; he's ready. Everyone in the squad here has had really good preparation. Whoever we pick is 100% ready to go," Cummins added.

While it might be too big a risk to leave out two bowlers (Agar and Swepson) who could spin it away from the right-handed batters, Cummins added saying,

"It's a factor. These conditions, they really spin, so just really good bowling is what you're after, being consistent time and time again. I don't think you need to go searching for anything more; the conditions will come to you," the fast bowler added.