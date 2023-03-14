IND vs AUS ODI series: India vs Australia ODI full schedule, date, time, venue, squad & livestreaming details

IND vs AUS ODI series: Team India will lock horns with visiting Australia in the three-match ODI series starting from Friday, March 17. This comes after the hosts thrashed Kangaroos 2-1 in the 4-match Test series. Both teams have also qualified for World Test Championship Final match slated to be played in June this year. Before the commencement of the ODI series, the two cricket boards have also announced squads of their respective sides.

Due to family obligations, Rohit Sharma will miss the first match of the series, with Hardik Pandya set to lead the team in his absence. Ravindra Jadeja is also back in the ODI squad for the first time since undergoing knee surgery last year, while Jasprit Bumrah is still out with a back injury.

IND vs AUS ODI series full schedule

Three matches will be played starting from Friday, March 17. The match will be played in Mumbai. The second and third ODI matches will be played in Visakhapatnam and Chennai respectively. Here is the full schedule:

March 17, Friday: IND vs AUS 1ST ODI: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 1:30 PM IST

March 19, Sunday: IND vs AUS 2ND ODI: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 1:30 PM IST

March 22, Wednesday: IND vs AUS 3RD ODI: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 1:30 PM IST

IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch?

Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to broadcast all the matches of India vs Australia ODI series live in India. The broadcast of the matches will be available across Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS ODI series matches will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

IND vs AUS ODI series full squad

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

