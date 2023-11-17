IND vs AUS live streaming: When & where to watch World Cup 2023 final India vs Australia live on mobile, TV

IND vs AUS final 2023 live streaming: India and Australia will meet in the final of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The match is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat at 12:00 pm IST.

After a nail-biting semi-final match between South Africa and Australia, Pat Cummins & Co. has made it into the finale of the tournament. The unbeatable India has already entered into the finals after defeating New Zealand in the semi-final match. The final match between the two cricketing giants India and Australia will be an exciting watch.

IND vs AUS final final, World Cup 2023: India vs Australia live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: When is India vs Australia match to be played?- Date

The India vs Australia match will be played on Sunday, October 19.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs Australia match will be played?- Time

The India vs Australia match will be played at 12:00 pm IST.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs Australia match be played?- Venue

The India vs Australia match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia match?

The live telecast of the India vs Australia match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the India vs Australia match online?

The India vs Australia match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: India vs Australia final probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shubhman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.