IND vs AUS: India's PM Narendra Modi likely to flip the coin for Ahmedabad Test toss - Reports

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flip the coin for the final Test match between India and Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The final Test to be played in Ahmedabad will start on Thursday, March 9 with India leading the four-match series 2-1. It is also reported that Australia PM Anthony Albanese will be in attendance for the toss. The latter is on a four-day official visit to India and will be attending Day 1 of the contest in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi and Anthony Albanese to flip the coin

PM Modi and his Australian counterpart will be in attendance on the opening day of the fourth Test on Thursday. In a radio interview with NOVA 93.7 Perth ahead of his ongoing visit to India, Albanese confirmed to the hosts, Nat Locke and Shaun Mcmanus, that he and PM Modi will be at the toss for the Ahmedabad Test.

"There is a lot of pressure on because myself and Prime Minister Modi are tossing the coin," read a transcript of Albanese's radio interview on the PM's official website.

However, the Australian PM did not say if it will be him or PM Modi who will toss the coin.

To a question by the host, Nat, on "how do two people toss one coin", the Australian PM said, "I have no idea how it is going to work. But he is the home Prime Minister. So, I think he will be in charge."

Banners of Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart have come up at the Narendra Modi stadium ahead of the final Test.

Earlier, Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell, told ANI that the Australian Prime Minister will watch Day 1 of the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series along with PM Modi on March 9.

"One of the things that bind both countries is cricket and it will be great to see the leaders of India and Australia on Day One of the match in Ahmedabad," the Australian High Commissioner said.

India eye win in Ahmedabad