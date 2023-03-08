IND vs AUS: India's PM Narendra Modi likely to flip the coin for Ahmedabad Test toss - Reports
Story highlights
India's PM Narendra Modi is likely to flip the coin for the toss in the final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia on Day 1 while Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also be in attendance.
India's PM Narendra Modi is likely to flip the coin for the toss in the final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia on Day 1 while Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also be in attendance.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flip the coin for the final Test match between India and Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The final Test to be played in Ahmedabad will start on Thursday, March 9 with India leading the four-match series 2-1. It is also reported that Australia PM Anthony Albanese will be in attendance for the toss. The latter is on a four-day official visit to India and will be attending Day 1 of the contest in Ahmedabad.
PM Modi and Anthony Albanese to flip the coin
PM Modi and his Australian counterpart will be in attendance on the opening day of the fourth Test on Thursday. In a radio interview with NOVA 93.7 Perth ahead of his ongoing visit to India, Albanese confirmed to the hosts, Nat Locke and Shaun Mcmanus, that he and PM Modi will be at the toss for the Ahmedabad Test.
"There is a lot of pressure on because myself and Prime Minister Modi are tossing the coin," read a transcript of Albanese's radio interview on the PM's official website.
However, the Australian PM did not say if it will be him or PM Modi who will toss the coin.
To a question by the host, Nat, on "how do two people toss one coin", the Australian PM said, "I have no idea how it is going to work. But he is the home Prime Minister. So, I think he will be in charge."
Banners of Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart have come up at the Narendra Modi stadium ahead of the final Test.
Earlier, Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell, told ANI that the Australian Prime Minister will watch Day 1 of the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series along with PM Modi on March 9.
"One of the things that bind both countries is cricket and it will be great to see the leaders of India and Australia on Day One of the match in Ahmedabad," the Australian High Commissioner said.
ALSO READ | IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma aims to emulate Sunil Gavaskar's elite feat in Test series finale in Ahmedabad
India eye win in Ahmedabad
India is currently leading the series 2-1. However, the hosts need to secure an outright victory in the final Test to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Should they quality, India will be up against the same opponent in the battle for the coveted Test crown. The championship clash will be staged in London from June 7 onwards. India had won the first Test at Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs and followed it up with a six-wicket win in the second Test at Delhi, but lost the third one.