IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Pujara on cusp of becoming 13th Indian to enter 100-Test club

India will square off with Australia in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 edition, in New Delhi, which will get underway on February 17 (Friday). Ahead of the second Test, India's No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara is on the cusp of attaining a huge feat. Pujara will become the 13th Indian to play 100 Tests when he takes on the field for Team India in the Delhi Test. Thus, he will join an elite list of players featuring Little Master Sunil Gavaskar, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, etc.

Legendary list of Indian cricketers to have played 100 or more Test matches

Sachin Tendulkar - 200 Tests

Rahul Dravid - 163 Tests

VVS Laxman - 134 matches

Anil Kumble - 132

Kapil Dev - 131 matches

Sunil Gavaskar - 125 Tests

Dilip Vengsarkar - 116 matches

Sourav Ganguly - 113 Tests

Virat Kohli - 105 Tests

Ishant Sharma - 105 matches

Harbhajan Singh - 103 Tests

Virender Sehwag - 103 matches

Thus, Pujara will become the 13th Indian to join the elusive list. In 99 Tests, Pujara has amassed 7,021 runs, including 19 hundreds and 34 half-centuries, along with a best of 206*. He played a crucial role in India's dominance in the red-ball format under Virat Kohli's captaincy (from 2016 to 2021). He was India's star performer in their maiden Test series win in Australia in the 2018/19 tour.