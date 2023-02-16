IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Pujara on cusp of becoming 13th Indian to enter 100-Test club
Story highlights
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara is on the cusp of becoming the 13th Indian to enter the 100-Test club. Thus, he will join the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, etc.
India will square off with Australia in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 edition, in New Delhi, which will get underway on February 17 (Friday). Ahead of the second Test, India's No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara is on the cusp of attaining a huge feat. Pujara will become the 13th Indian to play 100 Tests when he takes on the field for Team India in the Delhi Test. Thus, he will join an elite list of players featuring Little Master Sunil Gavaskar, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, etc.
Legendary list of Indian cricketers to have played 100 or more Test matches
Sachin Tendulkar - 200 Tests
Rahul Dravid - 163 Tests
VVS Laxman - 134 matches
Anil Kumble - 132
Kapil Dev - 131 matches
Sunil Gavaskar - 125 Tests
Dilip Vengsarkar - 116 matches
Sourav Ganguly - 113 Tests
Virat Kohli - 105 Tests
Ishant Sharma - 105 matches
Harbhajan Singh - 103 Tests
Virender Sehwag - 103 matches
Thus, Pujara will become the 13th Indian to join the elusive list. In 99 Tests, Pujara has amassed 7,021 runs, including 19 hundreds and 34 half-centuries, along with a best of 206*. He played a crucial role in India's dominance in the red-ball format under Virat Kohli's captaincy (from 2016 to 2021). He was India's star performer in their maiden Test series win in Australia in the 2018/19 tour.
It goes without saying that Pujara will be eager to make the most of his landmark Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. In the series opener, in Nagpur, he was dismissed for a 14-ball 7. Thus, he will be desperate for a big score in his special Test.