IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Rahul Dravid shares epic response to reporter's question on Starc and Shaheen

Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Australia in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from February 17. After gaining a 1-0 lead in the Nagpur series opener, India will be eager to strengthen their chances of reaching the WTC final and consolidating their overall lead. Ahead of the match, head coach Rahul Dravid addressed a press conference and was asked to comment on the lack of left-arm pacers in the Indian camp.

At present, India have only Jaydev Unadkat in the Test squad who is a left-arm seamer. However, he has also been released for the ongoing Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Apart from Unadkat, India have tried the likes of T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and Arshdeep Singh but the latter is the only left-arm speedster who has earned a considerable run in recent times. Dravid spoke at length about left-arm pacers and said, "A left arm fast bowler brings a lot of variation. You forgot the name of Zaheer Khan. But selectors and management definitely watch out for these talents. Arshdeep Singh played well in the recent ODIs, he also played Ranji Trophy, where he picked 4-5 wickets. He's young, he's developing."

'Only being a left-handed pacer will not help you get into the side'

Dravid further mentioned, "There are other guys who are performing. But only being a left-handed pacer will not help you get into the side, you need to perform as well. We do look at it, we know the importance but if you're only a left-hand fast bowler then you cannot be considered. Be it Zaheer Khan or Ashish Nehra they didn't get a chance just because they were left-hand fast bowler but since they were good."

Just then, Dravid was interrupted by a journalist who mentioned about Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Afridi and how these left-arm seamers have done well against India. To this, the head coach came up with a hilarious reply. "Agar 6 foot 4 inch bowler hain aapke paas toh aap batado (If you know a fast bowler who is 6 foot 4 inch, let us know). You took the names of Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Afridi, but in India, we rarely find someone as tall as 6 foot 5 inches who bowls left hand fast," Dravid added.