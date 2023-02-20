IND vs AUS: Adam Gilchrist backs out-of-favour Ashton Agar, says his treatment is 'insulting'

Former Australian legend Adam Gilchrist has come out in support of spin bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar, who despite getting named in the original squad for the India series, is yet to play a match. Ahead of the start of the first Test in Nagpur, there were talks of either of Agar or Mitchell Swepson playing second fiddle to veteran spinner Nathan Lyon. That situation escalated quickly after Australia’s assessment of Nagpur’s pitch that prompted them to give the Baggy Green to Todd Murphy – who even picked seven wickets in an innings on debut. As Australia got floored in the first Test inside three days, several changes were expected in the XI including the addition of an extra spinner.

Much to everyone’s expectation that also happened, but there was a twist in the tale. Instead of playing the already available left-arm orthodox spinner in Agar in the following Test in Delhi, the Australian selectors roped in Queensland spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who replaced Swepson in the squad, leaving out Agar from the playing XI. Even with three spinners in Lyon, Murphy and Kuhnemann, Australia failed to turn the tables around as they lost the second Test as well by six wickets inside three days only.

Meanwhile, Gilchrist looked disappointed with the selectors’ decision to make Kuhnemann play ahead of experienced Ashton Agar, calling it as an ‘insult’ to the all-rounder. Speaking with the Australian radio channel SEN, the former legend said, “...but it’s a pretty big insult that I know from touring and being on a lot of tours, you felt that if you’re picked on the tour in a broader squad - unless it’s a pretty extreme like for like that has to come in - you generally expected the guys that were first reserves to step in."

Gilly, as most cricket fans would call him, added saying that such omissions often come as a blow for the player.

“So that’s a bit of a body blow for him I would imagine. I haven’t spoken to him, it’ll be interesting to see what he does, whether he’s brought into contention,” Gilchrist further added.

Talking about Australia’s dismal show with both bat and ball across both Tests, having conceded the marquee Border-Gavaskar series for the third straight time, Gilchrist admitted he believed this Aussie team has the right tools to beat India in India this time but is rather surprised with how things have panned out so far.

“I backed this team to win over there, I thought they had all the tools and the mindset and the experience to get it done," Gilchrist added. “But it’s been a bit surprising as to how it’s unravelled pretty quick.”