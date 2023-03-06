IND vs AUS 4th & final Test: Date, time, venue, scoreboard, squad details- All you need to know

IND vs AUS 4th Test: The last match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series between India and Australia will start on March 9 in Ahmedabad. While India won the first two matches, Australia won the third match. After the Test series, India and Australia will head over to play the ODI series, comprising three matches. According to a PTI report, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese are likely to travel to Ahmedabad to watch the fourth Test match.

Team India coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma are finding a way to bring the best combination of players for the fourth and final Test against Australia. After a defeat in the third Test, India now needs to win the upcoming test to secure their position in the finals of the World Test Championships. Mohammed Shami, who has been the most successful pacer and has claimed 7 wickets in a total of 30 overs in this series, will be crucial in Ahmedabad as the pitch is likely to be favourable for the reverse swing.

Mohammed Siraj, who has taken 3 wickets in the series still now, is not a very promising pick for the final Test match. He will probably miss the fourth Test as Umesh Yadav with his better performance in Indore will share the new ball with Shami. However, Siraj is part of the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting on March 17.

India currently has an upper hand and is leading the series by 2-1 and will try to retain their series winning streak at home. Australia on the other hand has already reached the finals of WTC and would want to continue its test-winning form in the fourth Test.

Here are all the details of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia:

IND vs AUS (India vs Australia) Test series full schedule

1st Test:

Date: Feb 09, Thu - Feb 13, Mona

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

2nd Test:

Date: Feb 17, Fri - Feb 21, Tue

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 9:30 AM IST

3rd Test:

Date: Mar 01, Wed - Mar 05, Sun

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Time: 9:30 AM IST

4th Test:

Date: Mar 09, Thu - Mar 13, Mon

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 9:30 AM IST

How to watch India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test match live streaming/ TV broadcast

Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to broadcast all the matches of India vs Australia series live in India. The broadcast of the matches will be available across Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS Test and ODI series will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

IND vs AUS 4th Test full squad

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia:

Steven Smith (C), Alex Carey, Scott Boland, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Batters and Bowlers to watch

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne

Bowlers: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Match details

Venue : Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Series Australia tour of India ICC World Test Championship Season 2022/23 Match number Test no. 2499 Match days 9,10,11,12,13 March 2023 (5-day match)

When will India vs Australia's fourth test match be played?

The fourth Test match will be played from March 9 to March 13, 2023.



Where will the fourth Test match between India and Australia be held?

India vs Australia's fourth Test match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



When will the fourth Test match between India and Australia begin?

India vs Australia's fourth test match will begin at 8:30 a.m. IST.

Where can I watch the fourth Test match between India and Australia?

The fourth Test match between India and Australia will be broadcast live on DD Free Dish by DD Sports. The game will also broadcast live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The Star Sports Network will also carry the live broadcast.

