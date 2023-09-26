IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Head-to-head record of India vs Australia, weather update, squads | All you need to know
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: The third and final ODI math of the three-match series between India and Australia will take place on September 27 (Wednesday). Here are all the details- squad, weather update, pitch report and live-streaming options, for the upcoming match.
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India and Australia will clash in the third and final ODI match of the three-match series between India and Australia, on Wednesday (Sep 27). The match will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot at 1:30 pm IST.
India beat Australia in the 2nd ODI match by 99 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first, India amassed 399 with centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Gill after being asked to bat first. In the 1st ODI also, India thrashed Australia, as they were all out for 276 runs in exactly 50 overs. Both teams will now square off in the third and final ODI match tomorrow.
Here are all the details of the upcoming match between India and Australia:
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Full squads
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shubman Gill (reportedly rested), Shardul Thakur (reportedly rested), and Axar Patel (subject to fitness)
Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
IND vs AUS ODI: Head-to-head record
India and Australia have faced each other in 148 matches in ODI. Out of these 148 games, India has won 56 whereas Australia has come out victorious on 82 occasions. 10 matches ended without a result.
Total matches: 148
Won by India: 56
Won by Australia: 82
Matches ended with no result: 10
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Weather update
Wednesday’s weather forecast for Rajkot indicates mostly clear conditions, with only a 20 per cent chance of precipitation. Temperatures will linger around 33°C, while humidity is projected to be at approximately 65 per cent, accompanied by a light breeze blowing at 14 km/h.
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Pitch report
The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium is a true paradise for batters, where they’ll be eager to launch an offensive against the bowlers right from the start. However, bowlers, whether pacers or spinners, will find themselves under constant pressure, requiring exceptional efforts to claim wickets here.
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Live-streaming details
Match: India vas Australia, 3rd ODI match
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot
Time: 1:30 pm IST
Live-telecast: Sports18 Network
Live-streaming: JioCinema
(With inputs from agencies)
