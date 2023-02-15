IND vs AUS 2nd Test tickets booking online: Check process to book India vs Australia tickets online, prices

IND vs AUS 2nd Test tickets booking online: The second match between India and Australia of the 4-match Test series will be played from February 17 to February 21 in Delhi. So, cricket fans in and around Delhi can start booking tickets for the Test match online starting today. The venue of the match between India and Australia is Arun Jaitley Stadium. Since the management finds it challenging to manage huge crowds, there are no counters in the Delhi stadium where tickets may be physically purchased. Tickets will be delivered to individual addresses before February 17. Fans can easily book tickets online from the Paytm app and insider website.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test ticket price

The test match between India and Australia has a minimum ticket price of Rs. 450 and a maximum ticket price of Rs. 7,500. Cricket fans can get tickets online using the bookmyshow.com website or app. If you wish to cheer from the stands, it is advisable to book your seats as soon as possible because they are selling out quickly.

India vs Australia 2nd Test ticket booking online:

Here is a step-by-step tutorial on how to get tickets for the second Test match between Australia and India online. You can book tickets via the Paytm app or the Bookmyshow app.

How to book India vs Australia 2nd test online tickets via Paytm?

Visit the Paytm app's ticket booking section. Go to the IND vs AUS (2nd Test) section after choosing Event Tickets. Open that tab and then click the "Buy Now" button. Before selecting a seat, decide what kind of ticket you wish to purchase. When you confirm your seat, complete the remaining fields. Finally, use funds from your Paytm account to purchase the ticket. Regular updates will be sent to the buyer via email or SMS.

How to book India vs Australia 2nd test online tickets via Bookmyshow?

Open the Bookmyshow app and look for the Test Series (2nd Test) between Australia and India. Choose "Book Now" After choosing your seats in the following row, you will be sent to the payment platform Pay where you can print a digital copy of your ticket.

IND vs AUS ticket booking update