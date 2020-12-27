IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Skipper Rahane's unbeaten century puts India on top on Day 2

India's interim skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored a gritty unbeaten century to keep the visitors on top for consecutive days in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India ended Day 2 with a lead of 82 runs over Australia on Sunday after a 104-run partnership between Jadeja and Rahane. Hosts managed to take just four wickets in a frustrating day. India was down to 116/4 after Vihari was dismissed, however, Rahane's back-to-back good partnership with Pant and then Jadeja helped India make a comeback in remaining two sessions.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins managed to get two wickets apiece. Lyon had just one wicket after bowling 18 overs. With nine overs remaining, the day came to an end after strong wind and rain disrupted the play. At the end of Day 2, India finished at 277/5 in 91.3 overs. Rahane and Co. will be looking to breach the 300-mark on Day 3.

Australia Squad

Playing: Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bench: Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, Will Pucovski

India Squad

Playing: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bench: Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav