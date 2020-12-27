Debutant Shubman Gill enters record books after brave 45 runs on Boxing Day Test

Debutant Shubman Gill entered the record books after his brave 45 on the Day 2 of Boxing Day Test against Australian at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The 21-year-old batsman became the third-highest run-scorer on Test debut for India in Australia.

Shubman Gill stabilised the Indian innings after they lost Mayank Agarwal early. He scored 45 runs off 65 balls on Day 2 of the second Test before being dismissed by Pat Cummins.

Gill's opening partner, Mayank Agarwal tops the unique feat, who scored 76 on debut Down Under in 2018. Former Indian cricketer Dattu Phadkar is second, who had scored 51 runs on his debut in Sydney in December 1947.

Gill replaced out-of-form Prithvi Shaw for the second Test. He stitched a 61-run stand with Pujara to stabilise Indian innings.

India ended Day 2 well after taking a lead of 82 runs. Skipper Rahane led from the front after scoring a vital century. His 104-run partnership with Jadeja has been going strong as of now and the visitors might easily breach the 300-mark on Day 3.