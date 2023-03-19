IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Steve Smith takes a blinder to remove Hardik Pandya - WATCH VIDEO

Stand-in Australian captain Steve Smith pulled off a blinder at first slip to remove Hardik Pandya in the second ODI in Vizag on Sunday. Regarded as one of the better in-ring catchers in world cricket, Smith flew full-stretch to his right and grabbed a one-handed catch to dismiss Pandya off Sean Abbott on just one.

Watch the video here –

Electing to bowl first, Australia was on the top of the Indian team from the word go. Mitchell Starc, who wrecked havoc in the first game with his early exploits, began from where he had left, dismissing young Shubman Gill on one in the first over. He then accounted for the returning Indian captain Rohit Sharma on 13 from 15 balls. Putting India’s back against the wall, Starc then removed T20 super batter Suryakumar Yadav on the first ball, trapped right in the middle – similar to how he got him out in the first ODI. This wicket sent shivers down the Indian dug out.

KL Rahul then joined Virat Kohli in the middle. While the pair had little moments to cherish during their small partnership, Starc provided a breakthrough by bagging his fourth wicket in KL Rahul.

Hardik Pandya soon followed him after Smith plucked a blinder at the first slip. Former captain Virat Kohli also departed after making 31 off 35 balls, leaving the lower-order and the tail to deal with the Aussies seamers. Meanwhile, following his wicket, it was about time before Australia wrapped India’s innings on 117 – their fourth lowest total at home.

While Abbott returned with figures of three for 23, left-arm fast bowler, Mitchell Starc picked a five-for (five for 53).