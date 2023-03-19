ugc_banner

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Steve Smith takes a blinder to remove Hardik Pandya - WATCH VIDEO

Vizag, IndiaEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Mar 19, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

2nd ODI: Steve Smith plucks a blinder to remove Pandya - WATCH VIDEO Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Regarded as one of the better in-ring catchers in world cricket, Steve Smith flew full-stretch to his right and grabbed a one-handed catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya off Sean Abbott on just one.

Stand-in Australian captain Steve Smith pulled off a blinder at first slip to remove Hardik Pandya in the second ODI in Vizag on Sunday. Regarded as one of the better in-ring catchers in world cricket, Smith flew full-stretch to his right and grabbed a one-handed catch to dismiss Pandya off Sean Abbott on just one.

Watch the video here –

×

Electing to bowl first, Australia was on the top of the Indian team from the word go. Mitchell Starc, who wrecked havoc in the first game with his early exploits, began from where he had left, dismissing young Shubman Gill on one in the first over. He then accounted for the returning Indian captain Rohit Sharma on 13 from 15 balls. Putting India’s back against the wall, Starc then removed T20 super batter Suryakumar Yadav on the first ball, trapped right in the middle – similar to how he got him out in the first ODI. This wicket sent shivers down the Indian dug out.

KL Rahul then joined Virat Kohli in the middle. While the pair had little moments to cherish during their small partnership, Starc provided a breakthrough by bagging his fourth wicket in KL Rahul.

Hardik Pandya soon followed him after Smith plucked a blinder at the first slip. Former captain Virat Kohli also departed after making 31 off 35 balls, leaving the lower-order and the tail to deal with the Aussies seamers. Meanwhile, following his wicket, it was about time before Australia wrapped India’s innings on 117 – their fourth lowest total at home.

While Abbott returned with figures of three for 23, left-arm fast bowler, Mitchell Starc picked a five-for (five for 53).

For India to win the match and the series, they have to produce a similar bowling show, else the final One-Dayer in Chennai on March 22nd will be played as a decider.

RELATED

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc's five-for hands Australia big win in Vizag, series level

Due to volume of cricket Virat, Rohit among others might give up one format, feels former India coach

Gary Lineker returns to BBC to host famous football show one week after serving suspension

Topics