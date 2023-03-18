IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI live on mobile & TV?

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live streaming: The second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between India and Australia will take place on Sunday, March 19, at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. After winning the first match by five wickets, India will aim to seal the series against the touring Australian team. The pitch in Visakhapatnam usually favours the team batting first, with the ball turning more as the game progresses. However, rain is forecasted throughout the day, with a shower expected at 5 PM IST, which might affect the game.

Team India is expected to make some changes to their playing XI, with regular captain Rohit Sharma returning to lead the side after missing the first ODI. Shubman Gill, who opened the innings in the first match, is likely to retain his place, while Ishan Kishan will make way for Sharma. KL Rahul, who played a match-winning knock of 75* in the first game, will continue as wicketkeeper-batsman.

Australia, on the other hand, will have to make some strategic changes to stay alive in the series. David Warner, who missed the first game due to a groin injury, may replace Marnus Labuschagne in the playing XI, and open the innings with Travis Head. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis could be promoted up the order, while spinner Adam Zampa might come in for pacer Sean Abbott.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live-stream details

Star Sports network has grabbed the rights to telecast IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live in India. Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu channels will telecast the match live. Disney+HotStar OTT app will stream the matches live in India.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI playing XI (Predicted)

India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia playing XI: David Warner/Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

When will IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match be played?

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, March 19.

Where will IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match be played?

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will be played at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time will IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match start?

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match be live-streamed?