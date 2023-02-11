ugc_banner

IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Twitter erupts in joy as India decimate Australia in Nagpur

Nagpur, IndiaUpdated: Feb 11, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

India beat Australia by and innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur inside three days. Australia were trailing by 223 runs in the second innings and folded for mere 91 runs.

India beat Australia by and innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur inside three days. Australia were trailing by 223 runs in the second innings and folded for mere 91 runs. Twitter went off the charts after home team's massive win which they got minutes before the tea on day 3. Former players including Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Wasim Jaffer among others tweeted word of joy as India took 1-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar trophy. Here are some of the tweets:

India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin led the charge with a five-wicket haul as Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami chipped in with two wickets apiece. Axar Patel also got one wicket to add to his significant 84 with the bat in India's first innings. Steve Smith was Australia's highest scorer in the second innings, scoring unbeaten 25 off 51 balls. 

Australia never looked in comforting position while batting and were five down at team score of 52 runs in just 18th over. It was just a formality after that as rest of the wickets fell for just 40 odd runs. Earlier, India started their day at 321/7 with Jadeja and Axar Patel resuming India's innings.

Jadeja scored 70 and was the first Indian wicket to fall at the team score of 328 but fast bowler Mohammed Shami's cameo of 37 runs in a 52-run partnership with Axar took the team total to 380. Axar was the last Indian wicket to fall at an individual score of 84. The next Test between India and Australia starts February 17 in Delhi.

