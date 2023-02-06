IND vs AUS 1st test tickets booking online: check process to book India vs Australia tickets online, prices
Story highlights
IND vs AUS 1st test tickets booking online: India vs Australia 1st test match begins on Thursday, February 9. All details regarding the online booking of tickets for the match and pricing are given in the article
IND vs AUS 1st test tickets booking online: India vs Australia 1st test match begins on Thursday, February 9. All details regarding the online booking of tickets for the match and pricing are given in the article
IND vs AUS 1st test tickets booking online: India vs Australia 1st test match tickets: The Australian cricket team is visiting India after a long gap of two years for a four-match test series and three-match ODI series. The campaign starts with the first test match slated to be held on Thursday, February 9. Aussies arrived in India last Wednesday in Bengaluru and will be heading to Nagpur on Monday to play the first match against the men in blue. If India is to win this series, Pujara and Kohli, two of the team's most seasoned hitters, must live up to the expectations. Recently, Kohli was seen struggling in Bangladesh, whilst Pujara hit a superb hundred after three years. These two must succeed because they are the team's best spin and pace players.
The four test matches will be played across India on different venues, including Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad. Fans who want to enjoy the match right from the stands should follow the following steps to book tickets online.
India vs Australia 1st test ticket booking online:
Here is a step-by-step tutorial on how to get tickets for the first Test between Australia and India online. You can book tickets via the Paytm app or the Bookmyshow app.
How to book India vs Australia 1st test online tickets via Paytm?
- Visit the Paytm app's ticket booking section.
- Go to the IND vs AUS section after choosing Event Tickets.
- Open that tab and then click the "Buy Now" button.
- Before selecting a seat, decide what kind of ticket you wish to purchase.
- When you confirm your seat, complete the remaining fields.
- Finally, use funds from your Paytm account to purchase the ticket.
- Regular updates will be sent to the buyer via email or SMS.
How to book India vs Australia 1st test online tickets via Bookmyshow?
- Open the Bookmyshow app and look for the Test Series between Australia and India.
- Choose "Book Now"
- After choosing your seats in the following row, you will be sent to the payment platform Pay where you can print a digital copy of your ticket.
India vs Australia 1st test ticket prices
|
Wing
|
Floor
|
Cost
|
West
|
Ground
|
INR 300
|
East
|
Ground
|
INR 300
|
East
|
1st
|
INR 300
|
West
|
Ground (Bays R & S)
|
INR 400
|
West
|
1st
|
INR 400
|
North
|
4th
|
INR 600
|
North
|
3rd
|
INR 800
|
South
|
4th
|
INR 800
|
North
|
Ground
|
INR 1,000
|
South (K, L, M & N)
|
Ground
|
INR 1,500
|
South
|
3rd
|
INR 2,000
|
South (G & H)
|
Ground
|
INR 3,000
|
Corporate Box
|
|
INR 1,25,000