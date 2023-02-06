IND vs AUS 1st test tickets booking online: check process to book India vs Australia tickets online, prices

IND vs AUS 1st test tickets booking online: India vs Australia 1st test match tickets: The Australian cricket team is visiting India after a long gap of two years for a four-match test series and three-match ODI series. The campaign starts with the first test match slated to be held on Thursday, February 9. Aussies arrived in India last Wednesday in Bengaluru and will be heading to Nagpur on Monday to play the first match against the men in blue. If India is to win this series, Pujara and Kohli, two of the team's most seasoned hitters, must live up to the expectations. Recently, Kohli was seen struggling in Bangladesh, whilst Pujara hit a superb hundred after three years. These two must succeed because they are the team's best spin and pace players.