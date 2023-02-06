IND vs AUS 1st test playing XI: India vs Australia Fantasy Cricket Tips, Pitch Report, squad & Injury Updates

IND vs AUS 1st test playing XI: After a long gap of two years, the Australian cricket team is visiting India for a four-match test series and three-match ODI series. The first test match, which is scheduled on Thursday, February 9, will kick off the campaign that will last till late March. Australian players will travel to Nagpur on Monday to play their opening encounter against the men in blue. Pujara and Kohli, two of the team's most experienced hitters, must perform to the standards set for them if India is to win this series. Kohli was recently seen struggling in Bangladesh, while Pujara scored an outstanding hundred after three years. Since they are the team's best spin and pace players, these two must succeed.

India vs Australia - IND vs AUS 1st test match details

The first match of the IND vs AUS 4-match test series will be played on Thursday, February 9. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The venue of the match is Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The broadcast of India vs Australia 1st test match will be available across Star Sports Network. The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st test match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

India vs Australia - IND vs AUS 1st test match playing XI

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav/ Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj

Australia playing XI: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (w), Travis Head, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy

IND vs AUS test series full squad

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

