IND vs AUS 1st test, day 2 live streaming: Watch India vs Australia 1st test, day 2 live for free on mobile

IND vs AUS 1st test, day 2 live streaming: India bowled out Australia for 177 runs on Thursday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, with Rohit Sharma taking the lead in the second innings with an unbeaten 56. Before KL Rahul was bowled for 20 runs by Todd Murphy, Rohit and Rahul had put up 76 runs for the first wicket. India had 77 for 1 at the day's end. Due to Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul and Ravichandran Ashwin's three wickets, hosts India earlier bowled out Australia for a below-par total. Now, the stage is set for the clash on the day 2 when the match will trudge forward! This is a four-match test series between India and Australia, and team India is looking in great shape!

Watch test IND vs AUS live streaming for free

IND vs AUS 1st test live streaming-India vs Australia live: Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to broadcast all the matches of the India vs Australia series live in India. The broadcast of the IND vs AUS 1st test match will be available across Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st test match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

You can watch IND vs AUS 1st test match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs AUS 1st test match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs AUS 1st test match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

IND vs AUS 1st test match playing XI

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav/ Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj

Australia playing XI: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (w), Travis Head, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy

IND vs AUS test series full squad

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar YadVikrant Singhav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Where will IND vs AUS 1st test match be played? (IND vs AUS venue)

IND vs AUS 1st test match will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur

When will IND vs AUS 1st test match begin? (IND vs AUS Time)

IND vs AUS 1st test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Which platform will live stream IND vs AUS 1st test match? (IND vs AUS Live Streaming)