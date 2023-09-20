IND vs AUS 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia live on mobile, TV laptop

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming: India is all set to take on Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series. The men in Blue are high in confidence after winning the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka, concluding the final within two hours. The ODI series will begin on Friday (Sept 22).

Rohit Sharma will be leading the team, however, as per reports he won't be participating in the first two matches due to personal reasons and KL Rahul will take the command.

Australia on the other hand have got a big boost ahead of the series against India as Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have been declared fully fit for the matches.

The first match will be held in Mohali, Punjab.

Till now, both teams have played 146 matches against each other, where Australia won 82 matches, while India won 54 and 10 matches had no result.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Match Details

Date and day: 22 September 2023, Friday

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Time: 01:30 pm IST

Here are the live streaming details for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match.

When is the 1st ODI match between India and Australia?

India and Australia will lock horns in a three-match ODI series. The 1st ODI match of IND vs AUS will happen on Friday, September 22.

What time will India vs Australia 1st ODI match start?

The IND vs AUS 1st ODI will start at 01:30 pm IST on Friday, September 22.

What is the venue for India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali will host the 1st ODI between India and Australia.

Where can I watch the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match LIVE in India?

Sports 18 channels, Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD will broadcast the 1st ODI match live between India and Australia.

The matches will also be available to watch on TV on these regional channels: Colors Tamil (Tamil), Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali), Colors Kannada Cinema (Kannada), Colors Cineplex Superhits (Hindi).

How to watch the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match LIVE in India?

The live telecast of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

