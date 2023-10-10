IND vs AFG Playing XI: World Cup 2023- India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XIs

IND vs AFG head-to-head: The 2023 World Cup kick-started on Thursday with the first match between England and New Zealand. The 9th clash of the tournament will take place on Wednesday (Oct 10) between India and Afghanistan. The game is slated to take place at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi.

Rohit Sharma said on Sunday that the biggest challenge in front of India would be to play in different conditions over the course of the tournament. When he said this, he did not ruled out making changes in team combinations to suit the demands of a particular. Rohit was particularly pleased with the team's fielding.

Speaking ahead of the game, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi pointed at the same and said that they cannot expect their spinners to rescue them out of trouble all the time.

"Spin bowling alone cannot win us games, we have to bat well also. While we scored less runs in the previous game, we believed that we could win the match," Shahidi said in a pre-match press conference held in New Delhi.

IND vs AFG World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan (AFG): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

IND vs AFG World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan injury update

Shubman Gill has been hospitalized for testing positive for Dengue and still remains unavailable for this match. Afghanistan has no such injury. As per emerging reports, India will likely to add Yashasvi Jaiswal or Rurturaj Gaikwad as the back-up for Shubhman Gill to their World Cup 2023 squad.

Gaikwad and Jaiswal were impressive in the Asian Games, where India clinched the Gold medal. While Jaiswal hammered 100 runs at a strike rate of 188.67, Gaikwad’s leadership grabbed the limelight throughout the competition.

IND vs AFG World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan match details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, Match 9, World Cup 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 10, 2:00 pm IST

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE