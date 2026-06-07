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IND vs AFG, One-off Test, Day 2: Suthar shines with 3/21 on debut as hosts take control

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jun 07, 2026, 17:44 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2026, 17:44 IST
IND vs AFG, One-off Test, Day 2: Suthar shines with 3/21 on debut as hosts take control

Indian players celebrate the fall of a wicket Photograph: (X (@BCCI))

Story highlights

Centuries from Gill and Rahul, plus fifties from Pant and Sundar, powered India to a mammoth total of 564/8 before reducing Afghanistan to 113/5 at the end of Day 2

Debutant Manav Suthar announced himself on the international stage with an impressive display of classical left-arm spin, claiming three wickets to put India firmly in command on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Sunday (June 7). After piling up a massive first-innings total, India declared at 564/8, aided by an unbeaten half-century from Washington Sundar. The all-rounder reached his fifty without any pressure and shared a valuable 54-run partnership with Suthar, who contributed a brisk 28 off 41 deliveries.

India's bowlers then tightened their grip on the contest, with Suthar emerging as the standout performer. The young spinner ripped through Afghanistan's batting line-up, finishing the day with excellent figures of 3/21 from 15.5 overs. At stumps, Afghanistan were struggling at 113/5, still trailing significantly as India maintained complete control of the match.

Earlier, centuries from KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill, along with valuable half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, powered India into a commanding position at Tea on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan. India resumed the second session on 475/6 with Washington Sundar and Manav Suthar at the crease. Suthar played a handy knock, smashing two sixes, including one that helped India cross the 500-run mark. The pair added a useful half-century partnership before Saleem Safi dismissed Suthar for 28 off 41 balls.

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Mohammad Siraj then provided late fireworks with a quick 22 from just 12 deliveries, featuring four boundaries and a six. However, he too fell to Safi, who completed a remarkable six-wicket haul. Washington Sundar continued his impressive run in Test cricket, bringing up a composed half-century in 65 balls. India eventually declared at a formidable 564/8 in 127 overs, with Sundar unbeaten on 52 and Kuldeep Yadav not out on 9.

Saleem Safi was Afghanistan's standout performer with figures of 6/140, becoming only the third Afghan bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Earlier in the day, India strengthened their position through another excellent partnership between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Resuming at 368/3, the duo added further runs before Gill was dismissed for a superb 126 off 177 balls, an innings featuring 15 fours and a six.

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Gill also achieved a major milestone, becoming the fastest Indian captain to complete 1,000 Test runs. His batting average of 82.8 as captain is currently the second-highest in Test history among skippers with at least 1,000 runs, behind only Sir Donald Bradman's 101.5. Gill and Pant's 169-run partnership for the fourth wicket became India's highest stand for any wicket against Afghanistan in Test cricket.

Dhruv Jurel contributed 19 runs before suffering an unusual dismissal, leaving a straight delivery from Safi that crashed into the stumps. Pant looked set for a century but fell for 81 while attempting an aggressive shot against Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, who claimed his maiden Test wicket. With India posting a massive first-innings total and striking early with the ball, the hosts ended the second session firmly in control of the contest.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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