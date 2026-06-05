/IND vs AFG 2026 Match Preview: Team India seeks redemption and future stars in stand-alone Test

Eight years after their first face-off in Tests in Bengaluru, a one-off affair back then too, India and Afghanistan will be back playing Tests in New Chandigarh, starting June 6. While Team India reigns supreme across formats, Afghanistan’s gradual rise in world cricket will make this non-WTC clash a mouthwatering one. For India, ace quick Jasprit Bumrah and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are rested, and for Afghanistan, Rashid Khan remains absent. What is there for the two teams to look forward to? Let’s dig into the match preview of India vs Afghanistan 2026 one-off Test.

Match Preview –

Team India is back playing Tests for the first time since conceding the home two-match series to South Africa late last year. Although this game’s outcome will have no impact on their WTC standings, the hosts still have plenty to play for and look forward to - redemption and future stars.



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After drawing the away Test series in England and losing one to the Proteas at home, India dented their WTC chances in this cycle. Currently in transition after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Test retirements, India would aim to iron out several flaws and address some unanswered questions, including the number three slot and Rishabh Pant’s lost form. With no Bumrah around, the pace bowling onus would fall on the GT duo of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

While Kuldeep Yadav also seeks a purple patch following a switch from IPL cricket to red-ball, either of the two uncapped all-rounders, Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey, is confirmed to make his debut. A new face for the first Test since the T20 spectacle in IPL would keep fans on their toes and interested.



On the other hand, Afghanistan has everything to gain from this match. Known as the powerhouse in the shortest format, a gradual rise in Tests would help their players build confidence and improve their gameplay. In Rashid Khan’s absence, their best Test player, Rahmat Shah, would have all eyes on him. Being their most technically sound batter, with the most runs, hundreds and fifty-plus scores in Tests, Rahmat will hold the keys.



Besides him, their captain Hasmatullah Shahidi and opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, alongside spinner Qais Ahmad, are going to be key players for Afghanistan.



Could Afghanistan stun India? Probability is less but never zero.

Check out the predicted playing XIs of both teams –

India - KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Harsh Dubey / Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

