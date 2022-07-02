'In a league of his own': Sachin, Sehwag hail Rishabh Pant after magnificent ton in 5th Test against England

Rishabh Pant once again proved why he is regarded as one of the best batters in Test cricket at present. The Indian wicket-keeper batter played a destructive knock on Day 1 of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. It was an emphatic batting display from the left-hander, who single-handedly took apart the England bowling attack.

India got off to a poor start in the crucial Test match after being asked to bat first by England as the visitors were reduced to 98/5 inside 28 overs. However, Pant combined with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to rescue India's sinking ship and take their team to a strong total.

Pant notched up his century off just 89 balls en route to a fabulous knock of 146 runs off just 111 deliveries laced with 20 fours and 4 sixes. He was the destructor-in-chief during the 222-run stand between him and Jadeja for the sixth wicket. Pant played one of the best knocks of his Test career, earning praise from all corners for his heroics.

While former India batter Virender Sehwag, who was known for his aggressive approach irrespective of formats during his playing days, called Pant in a league of his own, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Wasim Jaffer among others heaped praise on the Team India star, who has stamped his authority in Test cricket with his attacking style.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Rishabh Pant's heroics against England at Edgbaston:

Pant is in a league of his own.

The most entertaining cricketer in the world, this is a special one. pic.twitter.com/PgGTjgxUd9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 1, 2022 ×

Special exhibition of test match batting under pressure .@RishabhPant17 @imjadeja ..can't get better then this ..get to 375 tmrw .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 1, 2022 ×

Pant went on to break MS Dhoni's record for the fastest century by an Indian wicket-keeper batter in Tests with his 89-ball hundred against England on Friday. Dhoni had slammed a ton off 93 balls against Pakistan in a Test match in Faisalabad back in 2006.

Pant has scored four centuries in his Test career so far and is just one short of equalling Dhoni's record for most tons by an Indian wicket-keeper batter in Tests. Dhoni retired from the game with five centuries to his name in the longest format.