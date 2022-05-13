If Umran Malik was in Pakistan, he would have played international cricket, opines Kamran Akmal

Umran Malik has been a revelation this season in the IPL. While his name did the rounds in IPL 2021 as well, which led to him being Team India's net bowler for the 2021 T20 World Cup, he has made heads turn with his raw pace and wicket-taking abilities for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2022 edition.

Umran has clocked the 150 kmph with ease this season. Many former cricketers and experts of the game already believe that he can be given a national cap and be groomed ahead of this year's T20 World Cup, in Australia. Amid all this, Pakistan's veteran keeper-batter Kamran Akmal opined on Umran's talent and made a big claim.

“If he was in Pakistan, maybe he would have played international cricket. His economy is high, but he is a strike bowler since he is getting wickets,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Paktv.tv.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar resorts to MS Dhoni's famous catchphrase when asked about CSK skipper's IPL future