If they don't want to come let them not, teams around the world will run behind Pakistan: Wasim Akram

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has urged Pakistan fans to support their national cricket team in the current time of crisis after England and New Zealand pulled out of their respective tours of the county. While New Zealand were in Pakistan and abandoned the series ahead of the first ODI earlier this month, England announced they will not be sending their men's and women's teams to the country.

The decision from New Zealand and England cricket board has left the Pakistan cricket fraternity in shock and disarray with several experts and former cricketers criticising the decisions. Akram has now come out and sent a message to the fans, asking them to back Babar Azam & Co. as they gear up for the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE starting next month.

"I know you're all very disappointed with New Zealand and England when they cancelled their tours. Especially New Zealand, for cancelling it at the last moment. I am equally disappointed, equally down and equally sad. But life has to go on. Like our chairman Ramiz Raja said, support Pakistan. The team they have picked for the World Cup, let's support them for once," Akram said in a video shared by Cricket Pakistan.

Akram also sent a message to Babar & Co. urging the Pakistan team to do well at the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. The legendary pacer feels if Pakistan do well in the World Cup, a number of teams will be running after them. Having played a significant amount of cricket in the UAE, which is their second home, Pakistan will be one of the favourites at the T20 World Cup this year.

"We will criticize them later if the need arises and will figure out solutions too. But right now, we all need to come together as a unit and support our team. If teams don't want to come, let them not. But if our side performs well, teams all around the world will run behind Pakistan. So all the best, Pakistan team. We are all behind you," said Akram.

Pakistan have been placed in the same group as India and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021. The Men in Green will open their campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24.