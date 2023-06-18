ugc_banner

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Check live streaming details, full squad, schedule & all you need to know

Harare, ZimbabweEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Jun 18, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Groups A and B of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be playing a round-robin series within the group. Group A has the Netherlands, Nepal, the United States, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Group B has Ireland, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates. Photograph:(Twitter)

The winner and runner-up teams of the qualifying tournament will reserve their seat in the all-important ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled in India in October. The ten teams, divided into two groups of five, will follow a round-robin series within the groups. Zimbabwe will host the qualifying tournament from June 18 to July 9.

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers began on June 18, 2023, with two matches, Zimbabwe vs Nepal and West Indies vs USA. Ten teams will square off in the upcoming matches to grab the final two spots at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The winner and runner-up teams of the qualifying tournament will reserve their seat in the all-important ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled in India in October. The ten teams, divided into two groups of five, will follow a round-robin series within the groups. Zimbabwe will host the qualifying tournament from June 18 to July 9. However, the group stage matches will end on June 27, and the top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six Stage, starting June 29. Then, the top two teams will qualify for the CWC Qualifier Final on July 9, securing their spot in the Men's Cricket World Cup. 

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC World Cup qualifiers 2023. 

World Cup Qualifier 2023 Groups

Groups A and B of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be playing a round-robin series within the group. Group A has the Netherlands, Nepal, the United States, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Group B has Ireland, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates. 

World Cup Qualifier 2023 Schedule

Sunday, June 18

Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club; West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, June 19

Sri Lanka v UAE, Queens Sports Club; Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Tuesday, June 20

Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club; Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, June 21

Ireland v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club; Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, June 22 West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club; Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, June 23

Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen's Sports Club; Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Saturday, June 24

Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club; Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club

Sunday, June 25

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen's Sports Club; Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Monday, June 26

Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club; West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club

Tuesday, June 27

 Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club; Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday,June 29 Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club

Friday, June 30

Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club

Saturday, July 1

Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, July 2

Super 6: A2 v B1,  Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, July 3

Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, July 4

Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, July 5

Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, July 6

Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, July 7

Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, July 9

Final, Harare Sports Club

World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Squads

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

UAE: Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed

USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Live Streaming Details

In India, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Telecast will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Here is the list of broadcasters mentioned by ICC.  

Territory Licensee TV Exploitation Digital Exploitation
Afghanistan Ariana TV All matches live on Ariana TV All 34 matches will be live on Ariana TV & arianatelevision.com, sports.afghan-wireless.com & ariananews.af
Australia Fox Sports Selected matches live on Fox Cricket(Fox Sports 501). All 34 games will be on FoxtelGo, Foxtel Now and Kayo.
Bangladesh Spordium(Gazi TV) Selected matches live on Gazi TV. All 34 matches will be live on Rabbithole and Toffee.
Canada Hotstar N/A All 34 matches on Hotstar
  Willow TV Selected matches live on Willow TV N/A
Caribbean Islands ESPN Caribbean Selected matches live on ESPN and ESPN 2. All 34 games will be live on ESPN Play.
Central and South America, and Mexico ESPN N/A All 34 games will be live on ESPN+
Continental Europe and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore, Malaysia and HK) Yupp TV N/A All 34 games on Yupp TV
Hong Kong PCCW All matches live on Ch. 674 (Astro Cricket Channel) All 34 games on Yupp TV
India Star Sports Selected matches live on SS1 SD+HD. All 34 matches live on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode.
Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh Star Sports elected matches live on SS1 SD+HD All 34 matches live on Yupp TV(excluding Bangladesh)
Malaysia MEASAT All matches live on Astro Cricket, Astro Cricket+ All 34 matches will be live on AstroGo
MENA Etisalat All matches live on CricLife, CricLife Max All 34 matches will be live on StarzPlay, Switch TV, Du
Nepal Star Sports/Net TV Selected matches live on SS 1 SD+HD All 34 games live on Net TV
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Selected matches live on Sky Sport 1-9, Sky Sport Select, Pop Up 1. All 34 games will be live on SkyGo and SkySport Now
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel TBC TBC
Pakistan PTV Selected matches live on PTV Sports. PTV Sports App will show the all 34 matches live.
  ARY Selected matches live on A Sports ARY ZAPP will show all 34 matches live.
Singapore StarHub All matches live on HubSpots 4 and HubSpots5 All 34 games will be live on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV All matches live on TV1 or Sirasa TV All 34 matches will be live on Maharaja TV's designated website(details to be confirmed shortly).
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Selected matches live on Sky Sports Grandstand and SuperSport Cricket. All 34 games will be live on the SuperSport app.
UK and Ireland Sky Sports Selected matches live on Sky Sports Cricket. All 34 games will be live on the Sky Sports app.
USA ESPN+ N/A

All 34 games will be live on ESPN+

 

 

 Willow Selected matches live on Willow TV. N/A

