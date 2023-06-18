ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Check live streaming details, full squad, schedule & all you need to know
Story highlights
The winner and runner-up teams of the qualifying tournament will reserve their seat in the all-important ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled in India in October. The ten teams, divided into two groups of five, will follow a round-robin series within the groups. Zimbabwe will host the qualifying tournament from June 18 to July 9.
The winner and runner-up teams of the qualifying tournament will reserve their seat in the all-important ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled in India in October. The ten teams, divided into two groups of five, will follow a round-robin series within the groups. Zimbabwe will host the qualifying tournament from June 18 to July 9.
ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers began on June 18, 2023, with two matches, Zimbabwe vs Nepal and West Indies vs USA. Ten teams will square off in the upcoming matches to grab the final two spots at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The winner and runner-up teams of the qualifying tournament will reserve their seat in the all-important ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled in India in October. The ten teams, divided into two groups of five, will follow a round-robin series within the groups. Zimbabwe will host the qualifying tournament from June 18 to July 9. However, the group stage matches will end on June 27, and the top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six Stage, starting June 29. Then, the top two teams will qualify for the CWC Qualifier Final on July 9, securing their spot in the Men's Cricket World Cup.
Here's everything you need to know about the ICC World Cup qualifiers 2023.
World Cup Qualifier 2023 Groups
Groups A and B of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be playing a round-robin series within the group. Group A has the Netherlands, Nepal, the United States, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Group B has Ireland, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates.
World Cup Qualifier 2023 Schedule
Sunday, June 18
Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club; West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, June 19
Sri Lanka v UAE, Queens Sports Club; Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Tuesday, June 20
Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club; Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, June 21
Ireland v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club; Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, June 22 West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club; Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, June 23
Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen's Sports Club; Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Saturday, June 24
Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club; Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club
Sunday, June 25
Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen's Sports Club; Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Monday, June 26
Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club; West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club
Tuesday, June 27
Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club; Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday,June 29 Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club
Friday, June 30
Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club
Saturday, July 1
Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, July 2
Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, July 3
Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Tuesday, July 4
Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, July 5
Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Thursday, July 6
Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, July 7
Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, July 9
Final, Harare Sports Club
ALSO READ | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier live-streaming: When & where to watch Qualifier matches live on mobile, TV
World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Squads
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar
Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah
Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha
UAE: Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed
USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq
West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd
Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams
World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Live Streaming Details
In India, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Telecast will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Here is the list of broadcasters mentioned by ICC.
|Territory
|Licensee
|TV Exploitation
|Digital Exploitation
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|All matches live on Ariana TV
|All 34 matches will be live on Ariana TV & arianatelevision.com, sports.afghan-wireless.com & ariananews.af
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Selected matches live on Fox Cricket(Fox Sports 501).
|All 34 games will be on FoxtelGo, Foxtel Now and Kayo.
|Bangladesh
|Spordium(Gazi TV)
|Selected matches live on Gazi TV.
|All 34 matches will be live on Rabbithole and Toffee.
|Canada
|Hotstar
|N/A
|All 34 matches on Hotstar
|Willow TV
|Selected matches live on Willow TV
|N/A
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN Caribbean
|Selected matches live on ESPN and ESPN 2.
|All 34 games will be live on ESPN Play.
|Central and South America, and Mexico
|ESPN
|N/A
|All 34 games will be live on ESPN+
|Continental Europe and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore, Malaysia and HK)
|Yupp TV
|N/A
|All 34 games on Yupp TV
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|All matches live on Ch. 674 (Astro Cricket Channel)
|All 34 games on Yupp TV
|India
|Star Sports
|Selected matches live on SS1 SD+HD.
|All 34 matches live on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode.
|Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh
|Star Sports
|elected matches live on SS1 SD+HD
|All 34 matches live on Yupp TV(excluding Bangladesh)
|Malaysia
|MEASAT
|All matches live on Astro Cricket, Astro Cricket+
|All 34 matches will be live on AstroGo
|MENA
|Etisalat
|All matches live on CricLife, CricLife Max
|All 34 matches will be live on StarzPlay, Switch TV, Du
|Nepal
|Star Sports/Net TV
|Selected matches live on SS 1 SD+HD
|All 34 games live on Net TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Selected matches live on Sky Sport 1-9, Sky Sport Select, Pop Up 1.
|All 34 games will be live on SkyGo and SkySport Now
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|TBC
|TBC
|Pakistan
|PTV
|Selected matches live on PTV Sports.
|PTV Sports App will show the all 34 matches live.
|ARY
|Selected matches live on A Sports
|ARY ZAPP will show all 34 matches live.
|Singapore
|StarHub
|All matches live on HubSpots 4 and HubSpots5
|All 34 games will be live on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV
|All matches live on TV1 or Sirasa TV
|All 34 matches will be live on Maharaja TV's designated website(details to be confirmed shortly).
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Selected matches live on Sky Sports Grandstand and SuperSport Cricket.
|All 34 games will be live on the SuperSport app.
|UK and Ireland
|Sky Sports
|Selected matches live on Sky Sports Cricket.
|All 34 games will be live on the Sky Sports app.
|USA
|ESPN+
|N/A
|
All 34 games will be live on ESPN+
|
|Willow
|Selected matches live on Willow TV.
|N/A
WATCH WION LIVE HERE