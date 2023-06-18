ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Check live streaming details, full squad, schedule & all you need to know

Territory Licensee TV Exploitation Digital Exploitation

Afghanistan Ariana TV All matches live on Ariana TV All 34 matches will be live on Ariana TV & arianatelevision.com, sports.afghan-wireless.com & ariananews.af

Australia Fox Sports Selected matches live on Fox Cricket(Fox Sports 501). All 34 games will be on FoxtelGo, Foxtel Now and Kayo.

Bangladesh Spordium(Gazi TV) Selected matches live on Gazi TV. All 34 matches will be live on Rabbithole and Toffee.

Canada Hotstar N/A All 34 matches on Hotstar

Willow TV Selected matches live on Willow TV N/A

Caribbean Islands ESPN Caribbean Selected matches live on ESPN and ESPN 2. All 34 games will be live on ESPN Play.

Central and South America, and Mexico ESPN N/A All 34 games will be live on ESPN+

Continental Europe and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore, Malaysia and HK) Yupp TV N/A All 34 games on Yupp TV

Hong Kong PCCW All matches live on Ch. 674 (Astro Cricket Channel) All 34 games on Yupp TV

India Star Sports Selected matches live on SS1 SD+HD. All 34 matches live on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode.

Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh Star Sports elected matches live on SS1 SD+HD All 34 matches live on Yupp TV(excluding Bangladesh)

Malaysia MEASAT All matches live on Astro Cricket, Astro Cricket+ All 34 matches will be live on AstroGo

MENA Etisalat All matches live on CricLife, CricLife Max All 34 matches will be live on StarzPlay, Switch TV, Du

Nepal Star Sports/Net TV Selected matches live on SS 1 SD+HD All 34 games live on Net TV

New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Selected matches live on Sky Sport 1-9, Sky Sport Select, Pop Up 1. All 34 games will be live on SkyGo and SkySport Now

Pacific Islands PNG Digicel TBC TBC

Pakistan PTV Selected matches live on PTV Sports. PTV Sports App will show the all 34 matches live.

ARY Selected matches live on A Sports ARY ZAPP will show all 34 matches live.

Singapore StarHub All matches live on HubSpots 4 and HubSpots5 All 34 games will be live on StarHub TV+

Sri Lanka Maharaja TV All matches live on TV1 or Sirasa TV All 34 matches will be live on Maharaja TV's designated website(details to be confirmed shortly).

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Selected matches live on Sky Sports Grandstand and SuperSport Cricket. All 34 games will be live on the SuperSport app.

UK and Ireland Sky Sports Selected matches live on Sky Sports Cricket. All 34 games will be live on the Sky Sports app.

USA ESPN+ N/A All 34 games will be live on ESPN+