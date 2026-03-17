/ICC Women’s ODI Rankings: Harmanpreet climbs to seventh, Mandhana stays at top

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has climbed to seventh place in the latest women’s ODI batting rankings announced on Tuesday (Mar 17) and her teammate and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana continues to stay at number one. Harmanpreet moved up after New Zealand’s Sophie Devine dropped two spots to ninth, while middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues remains unchanged at 12th position. New Zealand batter Maddy Green improved her ranking after scoring 94 runs in the final match of the ICC Women’s Championship series against Zimbabwe and her quick 73-ball innings in Dunedin helped her team win by 200 runs and complete a 3-0 series sweep. This performance moved her up five places to 17th among batters.

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All-rounder Amelia Kerr also made progress and moved from 21st to joint-19th in the rankings. In the final ODI, she scored 80 runs and took five wickets for 22 runs, earning the Player of the Match award.

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Isabelle Gaze (up three places to 61st) is another New Zealander moving up the batting rankings, while seam bowlers Rosemary Mair (up seven places to 58th) and Bree Illing (up five places to 79th) made progress in the bowling rankings.

In T20 Internationals batting rankings, Kerr reached her best-ever rating of 694 points (eight) after scoring 78 runs off 44 balls against South Africa in Mount Maunganui. She also kept her eighth place in the bowling rankings.

In the bowling rankings, Jess Kerr’s figures of two for 13 helped her climb 11 places to 23rd, while Sophie Devine’s career-best four for 12 advanced her from 104th to 79th position.