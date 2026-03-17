/Is Dhoni’s CSK role ‘unjustified’? ABD sparks debate as Pujara backs 'Thala' to turn games around in IPL 2026

MS Dhoni is a CSK veteran, a five-time IPL-winning captain, let alone considering his countless accolades as batter, skipper and wicketkeeper. However, as time and life have it, good things come to an end, and sooner or later, his decorated IPL career would also. But as long as he is around, he is untouchable in the team. Or is he? Former cricket giants AB de Villiers and Cheteshwar Pujara shared alternative views on Dhoni’s role in the current CSK setup. While ABD calls it wrong on Dhoni’s part to not contribute enough with the bat, Pujara hails ‘Thala’ for still having it in him to change the game’s course in IPL 2026.

Since signing Sanju Samson ahead of this season, CSK has invested in Dhoni’s potential replacement for seasons to come, with the recently-crowned T20 World Cup winner ticking all the boxes the management was seeking.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As Samson is sure to open from this edition onwards, questions are raised around MS Dhoni’s role in the team. Although he remains the first-choice wicketkeeper and an unsaid leader of the pack on the field, choosing to come at number eight or even nine sometimes, as he has done earlier, diminishes his x-factor as a batter.



“If he is going to play the role of batting at No. 8 or No. 9, and not really captaining, then I just feel it’s almost making up a spot and just almost there for the wrong reasons. It’s not the individual that goes on to win a trophy; it ultimately ends up being a team performance. I do feel that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju are the perfect players to take over from MS,” AB de Villiers said during a Star Sports chat.

Pujara differs, backs Mahi to deliver with bat

Cheteshwar Pujara, however, partially differed with de Villiers’ opinion. While he echoed similar worries (around Dhoni’s batting position), Pujara believes that with the potential that he has, Dhoni can change the course of a game single-handedly.



“I don’t see a point in MS Dhoni batting at No. 8 or 9, because he has the potential to turn games around single-handedly, something no other batter in the CSK team can do. If he bats for only five or ten balls, imagine what Mahi bhai can do if he plays 25 or 30 balls,” Pujara said on JioStar.

