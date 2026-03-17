/AFG speedster Naveen-ul-Haq compares Pakistan with Israel after Kabul airstrike that killed over 400

Hours after a deadly airstrike by Pakistan’s military in Kabul on Monday night reportedly claimed the lives of over 400 Afghans, Afghanistan cricketer Naveen-ul-Haq took to Facebook to share his reaction. He said the strike on a drug rehabilitation centre reminded him of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, adding that he sees almost no difference between the two situations.

“Hard to find any difference between Israel and Pakistani regime period," said Naveen, who was part of Afghanistan’s 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup squads.

Apart from Naveen, other Afghan cricketers, including Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai, also criticised Pakistan and expressed grief over the deaths of innocent civilians.

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“I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning. It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah !," Rashid tweeted.

Azmatullah Omarzai said his thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones in Kabul and that he hopes for justice and peace.