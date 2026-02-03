T20 World Cup: ICC warns PCB of legal action from JioStar after India match boycott threat - Report

Pakistan Cricket is in hot water after its government directed its cricket team to forfeit the marquee India match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Last Sunday, the Government of Pakistan’s official social media handle (X) mentioned that the Men in Green will participate in the 20-team tournament; however, they also clarified that Pakistan will not take the field against India on February 15 in Colombo in their scheduled Group A fixture, threatening to boycott the game. The apex body, the ICC, has issued fresh warnings to the PCB over facing potential legal actions from the Indian broadcaster JioStar.

According to the news agency PTI, the ICC has informed the PCB that JioStar is plotting legal action against them should they not change their stance. Besides battling legal notices, the ICC could also impose heavy financial penalties on Pakistan Cricket for failing to fulfil its obligations, also including withholding PCB’s entire annual revenue share, which is nearly $35 million.



What would hurt PCB more is that the ICC could ask them to pay the broadcasters out of its purse.

Meanwhile, considering that Mohsin Naqvi, also an interior minister in the Pakistan government, chairs PCB, the cricket board is unlikely to go against its government’s decision, thus preparing for a deadly blow both on and off the field. Barring the potential (abovementioned) sanctions that could follow, Pakistan Cricket is also likely to be docked WTC points, with the ICC also restricting teams from touring Pakistan in future.



"If Pakistan doesn't relent and play against India, not only will they face financial penalties, perhaps a lawsuit from broadcasters, but also any efforts to go to the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) are likely to fail," a source close to the information said in a chat to PTI. "The PCB might face problems regardless of their government directive to not play India, as they are playing all their matches at a neutral venue (Sri Lanka) as per their wishes and not in India.”



"Secondly, while the Indian government has not given permission to its team to play in Pakistan, it has not stopped them from playing against Pakistan at neutral venues in the Asia Cup or ICC events even after the May conflict," the source added.



Explaining if the Indian broadcaster (JioStar) is within its rights to legally challenge the PCB for pulling out of the India game, the source said, "When the ICC signed its four-year deal with the broadcaster for all ICC events, the contract included Pakistan and India matches, based on which the broadcaster made the payments to the ICC.”

