ICC U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Cricket Under-19 World Cup LIVE in India and other countries

ICC U19 World Cup Live Streaming: The highly-anticipated ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2024 will kickstart on Friday (Jan 19). Earlier scheduled in Sri Lanka, the venue for the marquee tournament has shifted to South Africa due to the ICC's ban on Sri Lankan cricket. Uday Sharan will be the captain of Team India, the reigning champions, for the under-19 cricket event.

The Indian U19 Team will enter the World Cup on a high note. They have an unbeaten record, securing victories against South Africa and Afghanistan during the group stage of a tri-series.

The ICC Men's U19 World Cup will occur in two phases. The cricket body has divided the 16 teams into groups of four.

Group A: India, Bangladesh, Ireland, and America

Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland

Group C: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Namibia

Group D: Pakistan, New Zealand, Nepal, and Afghanistan

The top three teams from each group will qualify for the next phase, the Super Series. In the second phase, Groups A and D and Groups B and C will merge. The two best-performing teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

India won the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 under the captaincy of Yash Dhull. They defeated England in the final match. The Men in Blue have been the most successful team in the competition's history. They have emerged victorious five times, in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022.

ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 live streaming details.

When will the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 start?

The ICC Under-19 World Cup will commence on Friday (Jan 19). The United States will take on Ireland, and South Africa will take on West Indies in the opening matches. The tournament will end on Sunday (Feb 11).

Where is the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 being played?

South Africa is hosting the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024. The matches will happen in Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein, Benoni, Kimberley and East London. Benoni will host the semi-finals and the finals.

Where can I watch the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Under-19 Cricket World Cup LIVE in India.

How can I watch the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 LIVE in India?

Disney+ Hostar will broadcast the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 LIVE in India.