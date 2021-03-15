ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch for two-day test match 'average'

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has just avoided being hit with demerit points after the pitch for the pink-ball Test, which was also the first international match in the refurbished stadium, was rated as "average" despite the match lasting only two days.

Cricket stadiums can be suspended for a year if they pick five demerit points and for two years if they pick 10. Notably, a “below average" rating by the International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee brings a point, a "poor” rating deducts three points while the lowest rating of "unfit" comes with five.

Interestingly, demerit points remain active for a rolling five years.

The Virat Kohli-led India won the third Test inside two days after 30 wickets were taken in five sessions on a 'turning' track at the Narendra Modi Stadium – which is the world's largest cricket venue with a whopping 132,000 seating capacity.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: England favourites to win T20 World Cup but don't rule out India - Ryan Sidebottom

Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath was the match referee for the four-match series, which the hosts won 3-1.

England were bundled out for 81 in their second innings with both sides failing to reach 150 runs in what was the shortest Test match (completed) since 1935.

Several former England players and pundits questioned the suitability of the pitch while their Indian counterparts said the poor batting was due to the pink ball, which replaces the traditional red balls for day-night test matches.

ALSO READ: 'The problem in that first game...': Michael Atherton explains what helped Virat Kohli roar back to form

The pitch for the second test at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, which assisted spinners from the first session and ended on the fourth day when India sealed a 317-run win, also earned an “average” rating.

Chennai’s pitch for the opening test, which saw an England victory, was rated “very good” while the playing surface for the fourth and final match in Ahmedabad was marked “good”.

(With Reuters inputs)