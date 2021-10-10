ICC announce USD 1.6 million prize money for winner of T20 World Cup 2021

The winners of the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup 2021 will take home a winners` cheque of USD 1.6 million while the runners-up will get half that amount, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Sunday.

All 16 competing teams will receive part of the USD 5.6 million allocated as prize money for the tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

"The two losing semi-finalists will receive USD 400,000 each from the games taking place on November 10 and 11," the ICC said in its official release. As in 2016, there will be a bonus amount for every match that teams win in the Super 12 stage. The victors in each of the 30 games in that phase will this time win USD 40,000, a total pot of USD 1,200,000.

ALSO READ: T20 format is casting a dark shadow over Test cricket, feels Ian Chappell

The teams confirmed to be competing in the Super 12 stage are Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies.

The eight teams whose ICC Men`s T20 World Cup campaigns end at that stage will automatically receive USD 70,000 each, a totally of USD 560,000.

The same structure is in place for the first-round victories - with USD 40,000 available to those who win each of the 12 games, amounting to USD 480,000.

The four teams knocked out in the first round will take USD 40,000 each from an overall USD 160,000.

Also Read: No Hardik Pandya! Virender Sehwag names 3 players Mumbai Indians should retain ahead of IPL mega auction

Teams whose campaigns begin in the first round are Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, there will be two scheduled Drinks Intervals in each ICC Men`s T20 World Cup game. They will last for 2 minutes, 30 seconds and will be taken at the midpoint of each inning.