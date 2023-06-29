'I worry about England, they need to be...': Vaughan warns Ben Stokes & Co. after Day 1 of Lord's Test

England won the toss and opted to bowl first on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test, at Lord's, on Wednesday (June 28), in overcast conditions on a track favourable for bowling. However, they ended the day picking five wickets as Australia managed 339 runs courtesy of fifties from David Warner, Travis Head and Steve Smith (85 not out). After the end of the opening day, former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed concern for Ben Stokes & Co. as hosts trail the five-match series 1-0 after losing the series opener, in Edgbaston, Birmingham, by two wickets.

"England can get back into it but I worry about it. They are going to have to be sharper in the field, I will be intrigued to see how they cope," Vaughan said on BBC's Test Match Special.

"I do think this pitch will get harder over the next few days. I worry about England. It's very tough at this stage. They switched off at Edgbaston and today, they haven't been switched on at the key moments," Vaughan further added.

England were sloppy on the field as they dropped chances and Australia made them pay heavily with attacking knocks from Warner (66 off 88), Head (77 off 73) whereas Smith remains unbeaten on 85 and looks set for a daddy hundred. Debutant Josh Tongue (2 for 88) looked good whereas Joe Root picked two wickets in an over towards the end of Day 1 otherwise Australia had been in a more commanding position at the time of stumps.