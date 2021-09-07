'I went up to him and said....' - Here's how Jasprit Bumrah changed the game for Team India post lunch on Day 5 vs England

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the stars for Team India in their terrific 157-run win over England on Day 5 of the fourth and penultimate Test at The Oval, London on Monday (September 6).

Joe Root-led England resumed the day being well-placed at 77 for no loss in pursuit of 368. From 100 for no loss, England went to lunch at 131-2. While India didn't give away easy runs, they did manage only two wickets in the first session of the final day's play before things changed drastically post the lunch break. Ravindra Jadeja removed Haseeb Hameed (63) which started England's downfall. However, Jasprit Bumrah did an exceptional job from his end, bowling toe-crushing yorkers and his reverse swing being unplayable for the English batters.

Bumrah accounted for the dismissals of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow, which further pushed Joe Root & Co. on the back foot before Umesh Yadav's 3-fer led to England being all-out for 210 in 92.2 overs, losing the Test by 157 runs.

Bumrah, thus, played his part and revealed after the match how he came forward and stood tall with his crucial breakthroughs.

The pacer revealed his chat with captain Virat Kohli post the lunch break. "It's obviously very important to create pressure and we thought it's an important phase. So, I went up to him and told him that I think we should start well and try to create some pressure. So, that was the intention behind it and we're very happy to get this result," said Bumrah after the match.

"A lot of effort went into this win. All the bowlers contributed with the bat, as well as with the ball so very happy for all of them. Really happy with it and hopefully we will carry the momentum into the next match as well," he added.

"The mindset after the lunch break was that we needed to create a lot of pressure and needed to start really well. If you give a lot of runs and the momentum goes away, suddenly you come under pressure and you don't want to play catchup in that situation. So, I was of that mindset that if we start well and create enough pressure, any result is possible. We had a lot of belief and we wanted to run on that belief. I think it worked out well. Obviously, the wicket was on the flatter side and it requires a lot of patience and control, so we wanted to exhibit that and give it our all. In that moment, my mindset is that if I've given it all that I've got, win or lose, I'll accept the result."

“So that is my mindset, regardless of wherever I go and play cricket and that is something I look to carry in the future as well,” he further asserted.

After the fourth Test win, India have an unassailable 2-1 lead and will look for a series victory when the fifth and final Test commences from September 10 (Friday), at Old Trafford, Manchester.