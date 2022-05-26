'I was happy besides the bulls*** politics' - Justin Langer opines on his exit as Australia men's team coach

Justin Langer replaced Darren Lehmann to become Australia's head coach post the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket in early 2018. While it took some time for the Men in Yellow to regain their form and momentum, with Steve Smith-David Warner's year-long international ban, the Aussies slowly and steadily came to their own under Langer.

During Langer's tenure, which ended in February 2022, Australia retained the urn with a 2-2 scoreline in Ashes 2019, in England, won white-ball series in India, whitewashed Pakistan in five ODIs in the UAE, reached the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-finals, dominated in home Tests versus New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, won the 2021 T20 World Cup and demolished England 4-0 in Ashes 2021-22. Despite all the success, his tenure ended controversially following a year of unrest and leaks against his methods. Many players had complained of Langer's intense and volatile micromanagement style.

After his resignation, a number of Langer's ex-teammates and Aussie greats such as Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, late Shane Warne, etc. had come out and supported the former opener and even pointed out the mistreatment by Cricket Australia (CA).

Thus, while recalling his conversation with the then interim chief Richard Freudenstein the day after he quit from the top post, Langer recently told cricket.com.au, "The first thing he said to me was, 'It must make you feel so good that all your mates are supporting you in the media.'"

"I said, 'Yeah it is, acting chairman, but with all due respect, those mates are also the all-time greats of Australian cricket. They are the fabric of Australian cricket. They are Australian cricket. They also work all around the world in cricket. So yeah, I'm glad my mates are looking after me. Imagine if you had had'.

He blamed the politics within to have led to his exit and added, "Not only did we win everything, but I had energy, and I had focus, and I was happy besides the bulls*** politics."