/'I want to play in the IPL': Parth Chaudhary outlines his future goals

The Madhya Pradesh League T20 once again proved to be a valuable platform for emerging cricketers looking to make a mark and move closer to the next level. Among the standout performers was Gwalior Cheetahs batter Parth Chaudhary, whose crucial knocks played an important role in his team’s impressive campaign. Owned by JKC Sports, the Gwalior Cheetahs enjoyed an excellent tournament, with several young players making a strong impression, although the side narrowly missed out on a place in the final, their performances highlighted the depth of talent within the squad.

Speaking to WION’s Aditya Bhatia, Parth opened up about his long-term ambitions, his preparation and the guidance he receives from RCB captain Rajat Patidar.

The youngster revealed that representing India and playing in the Indian Premier League remain his ultimate dreams.

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"I want to play in the IPL next season and also want to represent India at the World Cup. I want to hear the national anthem while standing on the field in front of my parents. That is my biggest dream," he said.

Parth also explained how he is doing his training to prepare for the highest level of cricket.

“I practise according to the challenges I want to face. If quality bowlers are available, I bat against them. Otherwise, I use the bowling machine and work on specific batting drills. I am preparing myself accordingly.”

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With an eye on the IPL, the batter is determined to build on his performances this season.

“I have done well this year and I want to perform even better next year.”

Parth credited his senior teammate Rajat Patidar for helping him improve his batting, particularly in expanding his range of strokeplay.

“I ask him a lot about batting. My leg-side game is good, but I wanted to improve my off-side play. He suggests different drills and I try to practise them.”

The youngster is also inspired by Rajat’s fearless approach against quality bowling.

“The thing I admire most is that he can hit even the bowler’s best delivery for six. If a batter can dominate both the good and the bad balls, there is very little left for the bowler.”