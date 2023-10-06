'I trust the car but driver is the problem': Chelsea boss Pochettino's amusing analogy over VAR controversy

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has come up with an amusing analogy over the ongoing controversy involving the Virtual Assistant Referee (VAR). Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League encounter against Burnley, Pochettino said he "trusts in the car but it is the driver that is the problem", referring to the VAR officials and the technology.

After Liverpool were wrongly denied a goal against Tottenham Hotspur (one of Pochettino's previous clubs), a discourse has started on the efficiency of VAR and whether it is spoiling the modern game.

"I trust in the VAR and how we manage the VAR. I trust in the car but the driver? That is the problem," said Pochettino.

The Italian manager suggested that the technology be simplified by returning the power to on-ground referees.

"For me, it is about simplifying the situation. The most important is to return to giving [more] power to the referee. I think one step back may make things easier and more clear. To accept when it’s a foul because sometimes when it’s live the perception is different and to trust in the referee's decision."

Also read | Jurgen Klopp demands replay of Liverpool-Tottenham match after VAR chaos

Expounding on his solution, the Chelsea boss added: "Trust in the referee because at the moment we are not happy with VAR, we are not happy with the people that manage the VAR but the worse is we are not happy with the referee and that is the problem."

Postecoglou accepts Liverpool denied a goal

Pochettino's statement came hours after Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou accepted Liverpool were denied a "legitimate goal" but said it was "clear it wasn't an integrity issue" which caused the error.

"Whatever I say is maybe going to be seen through the prism that we were the beneficiaries of the mistake. The facts are there was a legitimate goal that Liverpool scored which wasn't given," said the Aussie manager.

"My view is that we want a faultless system - that will just never exist unless we turn our game into an event which goes on for four hours and we explain every decision."

Notably, the VAR audio released on Tuesday (October 3) by Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) revealed that VAR Darren England and his assistant Dan Cook had the opportunity to correct their mistake after the VAR replay operator reminded them they had taken the wrong call.

However, instead of using the rules as a framework and applying common sense, England displayed rigidity and said he could not do anything, even though the game had been in the next phase for barely 15 seconds.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE