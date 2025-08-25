/‘I might be involved with IPL again…’ – Retired RCB hero on his potential return to cash-rich league

‘Never say never’ is the most common term used for all sports athletes. Often heard more inside a WWE ring during promos, it applies across all sports, and cricket is one of them. AB de Villiers, the former South African and RCB superstar, has hinted at his return to the cash-rich league. Last seen during RCB’s IPL 2025 winning moments in Ahmedabad, de Villiers claims to be re-linking with his former IPL franchise in some capacity in future. A batting giant and a modern-day great, de Villiers never won a trophy with RCB, but aims to reconnect with them in future, helping them grow on the winning momentum.

"I might be involved with the IPL again in the future in a different role, but committing to a full season in a professional capacity is really tricky, and I believe those days are done. That said, you never say never. My heart is with RCB and always will be. So, if the franchise feels there's a role for me (as a coach or mentor), when my time is right and ready, it will definitely be RCB," de Villiers said in a chat with IANS.



The former right-hander has accumulated 4522 runs for RCB in 157 matches, averaging above 40 (41.10) and striking at 158.33, also including two hundreds and 37 fifties for the franchise.

Overall, de Villiers scored 5162 runs in 184 IPL matches, the remaining of which he played for Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils earlier), including an extra hundred he scored for them in the 2009 edition at home (in South Africa).

