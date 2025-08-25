/‘Will not indulge with such organisations in future’ - BCCI ends partnership with Dream 11

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has ended its partnership with fantasy sports giant Dream11 following the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the separation, ensuring that the board shall be careful of associating itself with such organisations in future.

"BCCI and Dream 11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations ahead in future," Saikia said to ANI.



An association worth INR 358 crore was mutually terminated, according to the latest reports. It became inevitable and crucial for both parties to end this sponsorship, as the sitting government made the advertisement of fantasy gaming illegal.

Meanwhile, Dream Sports, Dream 11’s parent company, signed a three-year jersey sponsorship deal with the BCCI in 2023. Now, with the 2025 Asia Cup around the corner, the Indian Team will be left without a jersey sponsor unless the cricket board joins hands with another company at the earliest. The eight-team tournament starts September 9.

Massive blow



Dream 11, in response to the legislation, announced that it discontinued all paid contests and now operates as a free-to-play online social game.

“This morning, we stopped all paid contests on Dream11 and pivoted entirely to a free-to-play online social game,” the company said in a statement last Friday.



Meanwhile, this new law bans all money-based gaming while recognising and supporting e-sports and online social games. Those not obeying shall suffer severe punishment, including three years of imprisonment and fines up to INR 1 crore.

What’s next for Team India?



The Men in Blue will next feature in the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE. Placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Oman and the tournament host, India, India faces the UAE on September 10 before taking on Pakistan in the marquee clash four days later in Dubai.

