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‘I’m considering passing torch’: Belgium goalkeeper Courtois hints at international retirement after FIFA World Cup 2026

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 12, 2026, 19:10 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 19:10 IST
‘I’m considering passing torch’: Belgium goalkeeper Courtois hints at international retirement after FIFA World Cup 2026

Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Photograph: (AFP)

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Ahead of Belgium’s Group G opener against Egypt, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said he is thinking about stepping away from international football after the World Cup.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has hinted that the FIFA World Cup 2026 could be his final appearance for the national team. Belgium are set to begin their Group G campaign against Egypt in Seattle on Jun 16 (IST). Speaking to the media at Belgium’s training camp, the 34-year-old, who made his international debut in 2011 and has represented his country 109 times, indicated that retirement from international football would be a strong possibility after the tournament.

According to Reuters, Courtois said that while he is not focused on making decisions about the future right now, it is more likely that he will step away from national-team duties after the World Cup.

“I don't know if we should be talking about the future right now, but the chances are greater that I won't continue after this tournament than that I will. I still want to play for a few more years. And then you have to take care of your body. My family is here because this could be my last tournament,” said Courtois.

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Courtois also cited recurring injuries as a reason to consider stepping aside, adding, "Over the last year and a half, I've had more little physical problems and injuries, so you naturally think more about the future. I'm considering passing the torch. There's a lot of talent coming through with Senne Lammers and Mike Penders."


Despite contemplating his future, Courtois expressed confidence in his current form, saying, "Yes, I'm very hungry, just like the rest of the group. I feel very good, and I'm looking forward to it. I also worked very hard on my comeback during the spring. The (quadriceps) injury was unfortunate because at that moment, I felt almost unbeatable. But I'm ready to maintain my level now and stay focused."

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Belgium are also scheduled to face Iran and New Zealand during the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Belgium squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens and Mike Penders


Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys and Arthur Theate


Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken and Axel Witsel


Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemekars and Leandro Trossard

With inputs from agencies

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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