I don't want to be disrespectful but Ravi Shastri's recent comments have agenda: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels Ravi Shastri's recent comments clearly have an agenda behind them. Manjrekar, who has played for Shastri for the Indian team during his playing days, said he admired the former India head coach for being supportive towards youngsters and being a fighter during his playing days.

However, Shastri's recent comments on cricketing affairs have left Manjrekar unimpressed. Shastri had recently said Virat Kohli could have continued to captain India in Tests for another couple of years and become the most successful captain of all time in the longest format but many wouldn't have been able to digest his success.

Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain earlier this month with 40 wins to his name in 68 matches as a skipper in the longest format. He is India's most successful captain of all time in Test history. Reacting to Shastri's comments about many not being able to 'digest' Kohli's success, Manjrkar said it was not an 'accurate cricketing observation'.

"I don't have an idea. I was a huge admirer of Ravi Shastri. I played under him, he gave players support, a great fighter, senior. This Shastri 2.0 I don't understand. What he says in public is expected, I don't react to it", Manjrekar told News18.

"I don't want to be disrespectful. He doesn't make very intelligent comments, you can see the agenda behind it. It's not an accurate cricketing observation," he added.

Kohli had announced his decision to leave India's Test captaincy, a day after the team's 2-1 defeat in the Test series against South Africa. The decision had sent shockwaves across the cricket fraternity as Kohli had earlier expressed his desire to continue leading India in Tests and ODIs when resigning from the T20I captaincy last year.

At the time of leaving T20I captaincy, Kohli had said he wanted to manage his workload going forward and was thus giving up the leadership role in the shortest format. He was later replaced by Rohit Sharma as ODI captain as the selectors wanted one captain to lead in white-ball cricket. After being sacked as ODI captain, Kohli also decided to quit Test captaincy.