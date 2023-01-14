'I don't think it's normal to stay quiet about this,' - Shohreh Bayat expresses solidarity in protests vs Govt

Iranian chess referee Shohreh Bayat says a gesture of solidarity with female compatriots at a tournament in Iceland has caused a feud with the game's global body and seen her kicked off a commission. Bayat wore a "Women, Life, Freedom" T-shirt at a prestigious tournament in October, soon after protests began in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody for breaking strict Islamic dress code.

"I don't think it's normal to stay quiet about this," Bayat, 35, told Reuters in a video interview. She is among a string of sports figures to clash with authorities over the hijab policy and express solidarity with anti-government demonstrators. "This is a big human rights matter. I think if we stay quiet about these things, we cannot forgive ourselves," she added.

Bayat, who was also accused by Iran of violating hijab practice at a tournament in 2020, said the International Chess Federation (FIDE) had removed her from its arbiters' commission after she angered its President Arkady Dvorkovich.

The Iranian said Dvorkovich asked her to change her attire in Iceland, after another chess official had raised the issue. She reappeared at the tournament in a yellow suit and blue blouse: the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

FIDE confirmed Dvorkovich had requested she not wear the shirt about women's rights. The federation said it respected Bayat's political activities but that she "disregarded direct instructions given to her to stop wearing slogans or mottos."

"No matter how noble or uncontroversial the cause is, doing activism from that role is inappropriate and unprofessional," it said in a statement to Reuters.