'I can't hear you': MS Dhoni tells presenter Ian Bishop as Dubai crowd erupts at toss during IPL 2021 final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni recieved a rousing reception as he walked out for toss during the IPL 2021 final against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday (October 15). Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first captain to lead in 300 T20 matches.

Dhoni, who is one of the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) led CSK out in their ninth final in Dubai on Friday. While he has captained the Yellow Army to three titles and nine finals, Dhoni himself has been part of ten finals as a player.

The crowd in Dubai couldn't stop raring as Dhoni stood alongside Morgan for the toss. The crowd erupted after Dhoni took the mic at the toss and the CSK captain had to take a brief pause before beginning. 'I can't hear you,' He was heard telling presenter Ian Bishop as the crowd went berserk. The CSK skipper spoke after the noise died down a bit

"Crowd was silent before the toss, but as soon as MS Dhoni started speaking, we couldn't hear a single thing," Bishop was later heard saying in the commentary box.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the IPL 2021 final. However, his decision backfired as CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturak Gaikwad got their team off to a brilliant start. The duo put on a 61-run stand for the first wicket before Gaikwad was dismissed on 32 off 27 balls.

Du Plessis continued his purple patch and went on to notch up 86 runs off 59 balls laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes. He combined with Robin Uthappa (31) and Moeen Ali (37) to propel CSK to a strong total of 192 runs in the final. KKR will have to chase down 193 to win the IPL 2021 title and clinch their third trophy.